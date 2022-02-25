DeHorizon, the Next-gen Metaverse Game Ecosystem, Closes Strategic Investment to Facilitate the Development

Business Wire India

DeHorizon, a metaverse game ecosystem, announced its strategic round led by Griffin Gaming Partners and Circle Ventures. The round marks another significant step for DeHorizon to realize its ambitious goal of a tremendous metaverse.

This latest strategic round of financing follows its $8.5 million Pre Series-A funding round in October 2021, which was led by Sfermion, Dragonfly Capital, and Everest Ventures Group. DeHorizon believes that the leading venture capital firms will help it incubate a more fantastic portfolio of entertaining games and increase the size of the team to iteratively expand the scope of the DeHorizon metaverse.

DeHorizon: Metaverse Game Ecosystem

DeHorizon is a prospective metaverse game ecosystem led by a group of gaming veterans who previously held roles at Riot, Dungeons & Dragons, and Blizzard, as well as web3 experts who have years of experience in the fintech and blockchain industries.

Till now, three blockchain-based games are announced to the public to initially build up the gaming landscape of DeHorizon metaverse.

– Team battle DeVerse: After a great war breaks out in the City of Dawn between Akademia and Shaharism, players have to battle and try their best to occupy the City of Dawn for the victory.

– Battle royale DeTournament: A complex challenge in extreme outer space. Be the last ones standing in the death match and survive in the massive map with treasures and traps.

– Dragon-racing DeMythical: A dragon-riding arena game that excites every player and viewer. Huge prizes are the impetus towards more intense contests. But high returns usually come with high risks.

Apart from the flagship games mentioned above, Effigy, a medieval fantasy game taking place in a mysterious and mountainous region is also under development. “Effigy embraces the core philosophy of crowd sourced world creation. We want to take our community on the journey to helping us create this new fantasy medieval world from literally the ground up. Be a part of the landowner Nobles in early 2022!” said Todd, Chief Product Officer at DeHorizon.

Trails in NFT space

Beyond game loops under development, DeHorizon also makes efforts in the NFT space to emphasize Play for Fun and to Earn. DeMeta, the first interoperable, editable and evolvable ERC-721 NFT, composed of six customizable attributes and a character profile stored on-chain within 256 bytes customized by players themselves, is an invention that enables players to have a connective passport with transformable avatars for DeHorizon metaverse.

Furthermore, DeHorizon’s IP works show their meticulousness of forging an immersive experience for players. The storyline of Time-space traveler, Dr.De contributes to construct the worldview of DeVerse and will impress players by an unforgettable journey. Dr.De made his debut at the Time-Space Mystery Box NFT event on OpenSea, the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace. Its floor price on OpenSea is 4 ETH at the press time.

What’s next for DeHorizon?

Since February 22nd, 2022, the internal test of DeVerse has already been live on their website. It is said that DeHorizon prepares a huge prize pool: up to 16,535,968 DVTs awaits internal test participants to create a thrilling P2E experience. Also, with the emphasis on Free to Play, the internal test Whitelist Airdrop campaign is still in progress to provide the golden opportunities.

As for community development, DeHorizon has announced collaborations with AGG ventures, UniX Gaming, MGG, Infinity Force, Metagoons and DUX recently. The alliances with leading crypto gaming guilds allow more players all around the world involved in the DeHorizon metaverse, thus enhancing the scale and diversity of the community.

If you are interested in what DeHorizon is doing, it is worthwhile to take a look at DeVerse.

