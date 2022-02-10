monday.com Debuts First Big Game Commercial

Business Wire India

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today unveiled its brand new commercial that will run during Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, February 13th.

The campaign is themed “Work without Limits”— conceived by how monday.com democratizes the power of software to give any professional in any role the opportunity to reimagine work. The spot uses innovative filmmaking techniques, including physics-defying acrobatics, to create awesome visuals that capture the limitless possibilities when working within monday.com. Created in partnership with Mustache Agency, the production of the entire campaign, including the ad, was managed entirely within monday.com.

“The Super Bowl is a unique moment for millions of people to come together and celebrate,” said Guy Shriki, Head of Brand Awareness of monday.com. “Our concept for our very first Big Game spot is to visually explain how monday.com Work OS empowers you to work without limits. We’re harnessing this moment of inspiration for viewers and for our customers, and challenging them to rethink how they work. Together with an incredible team of creatives, we brought this vision to life in a literal limitless world and we can’t wait to see what organizations around the world continue to accomplish on monday.com.”

The new spot will air during the first half of the Super Bowl and reach 30 million viewers across the country’s largest 20 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle. The campaign will also feature supporting billboards, subway ads and other out-of-home elements in nine markets. The company also created customizable templates for planning watch parties and is hosting a giveaway on social media.

“Work without Limits” is monday.com’s most comprehensive marketing campaign yet and represents a significant milestone along the company’s brand journey. Launched in 2014, monday.com has evolved from DIY social media ads with a $50 budget to one of last year’s most successful initial public offerings, with sights on the 2022 Super Bowl.

Since going public, monday.com has continued to report sustained growth as demand continues for collaborative work software, amongst organizations that span over 200 different industries, including Universal Music Group, Canva, NHL, Hulu, Oscar and more. During its last earnings, the company reported a 231% increase in enterprise customers year-over-year and a 95% increase in revenue. Last fall, monday.com also introduced workdocs, an entirely new style of connected documents built to support collaboration, with live objects that update in real-time across different sources.

To view the full ad and learn more about monday.com, visit: monday.com/lp/workwithoutlimits

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

