Elliptic Strengthens Asia Presence With Hire of MAS Veteran Tung Li Lim

Business Wire India

Elliptic, the global leader in cryptoasset risk management, today announced the appointment of Tung Li Lim as Senior Policy Advisor. The regulatory landscape in Asia is rapidly evolving as each jurisdiction seeks to enable innovation, while safeguarding the stability of its financial system. Tung Li is ideally qualified to bolster Elliptic’s growing Asia business by assisting cryptoasset businesses, as well as traditional financial institutions and regulators, to build a robust and secure cryptoasset ecosystem.

Based in Singapore, Tung Li Lim will work across all Asia Pacific markets to deepen Elliptic’s engagement with regulators, financial institutions, industry associations, and other key stakeholders in the region. With deep investigation and enforcement experience, his insights will help cryptoasset businesses to manage their regulatory risks and ensure financial crime compliance.

“Singapore has long been seen to champion the growth of the cryptoasset sector in Asia,” said Simone Maini, Elliptic CEO. “By hiring individuals with deep regulatory experience like Tung Li, we are able to develop and deliver the best cryptoasset risk management solutions for our clients in the region.”

Before joining Elliptic, Lim Tung Li spent most of his career in Singapore’s public sector, with stints in various law enforcement agencies such as the Singapore Police Force and the Casino Regulatory Authority. Prior to Elliptic, Tung Li was a Deputy Director in the Enforcement Department at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the country’s central bank and integrated financial supervisor. While there, he helped to set up the Surveillance and Forensic Division and led a team to detect and deter market misconduct in Singapore’s capital markets.

“There is so much energy, but with varying degrees of maturity, in the cryptoasset ecosystems across Asia. Having seen some of the challenges the industry encounters as it develops, I’m very excited to join Elliptic in delivering solutions that address those challenges,” said Tung Li Lim, senior policy advisor in the Asia Pacific region. “I look forward to contributing to Elliptic’s impressive growth while helping to foster a strong compliance culture in Asia’s cryptoasset sector.”

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006217/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...