WNS Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 2nd Consecutive Year

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year. The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.



WNS is included in the 2022 list for scoring at or above global thresholds established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.



“Building organizations that embody diversity and inclusion, gender parity and equal employment opportunities is mandatory for companies to stay relevant in the future. At WNS, we remain committed to these tenets and continue to sharpen our focus on promoting diversity through targeted initiatives and ongoing education,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



WNS has introduced specialized programs such as CENTURION, a management training initiative in association with Cornell University for high potential women leaders. In addition, the CEO’s Millennial Council is another innovative program that fosters an inclusive culture across the organization. The council includes millennials across WNS’ global locations who work closely with the CEO and the senior management team, contributing their unique perspectives to the overall direction and growth of the organization.



“We are proud to recognize WNS and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting. Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club.



Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked.

