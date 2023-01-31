Sony Pictures Networks India Embarks on a Zero Waste to Landfill Journey

Business Wire India

Implements a comprehensive waste management approach

Aims at reaching zero environmental footprint by year 2050



With a goal to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) continues its sustainable journey to reduce its carbon footprint. This journey entails a wide spectrum of initiatives conducted to reduce significant waste production by both the organisation, as well as the content production houses of its various shows in Mumbai. In association with G.A.M.E (Greening Advertising Media Entertainment) as its sustainability consulting partner on this initiative, SPNI has collected and diverted more than 15,000 Kgs waste going to the landfill in just a month’s time. In an industry-first initiative of adopting green practices through sustainability guidelines issued early last year, SPNI aims to achieve a zero environmental footprint by 2050.



The Company had already initiated its waste management journey in 2021 by implementing the ‘avoid, reduce and recycle waste’ approach to fulfil the organization’s goal of zero waste to landfill. Across its offices and operations in the country, single-use plastic items have been eliminated through creating employee awareness and systemic interventions. This includes eliminating single-use cutlery, plates & bowls, cups, plastic bottles, deskside bin liners and single-use tissues from washrooms by installing hand-dryers to name a few. Whereas on shoot locations, SPNI has deployed a dedicated team to strategize a two-pronged approach and implement a comprehensive waste segregation and recycling program. The use of single-use plastic bottles has been replaced with refillable water bottles, single-use tissues with cloth napkins, single-use batteries with reusable ones, etc.



A carefully crafted waste collection and pickup model has been put in place for all its ongoing shows which ensures that 100% of the waste generated is collected and sent for recycling at a common registered facility. While all the recyclable waste is collected by the registered recycler for further recycling, food waste is composted on-site into manure via an industrial-scale organic waste converter (OWC). The balance waste is collected and sent to cement industries for co-processing/ energy recovery thus diverting it from ending up in the landfill.







Nitin Nadkarni, Chief Finance Officer & Head – Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI):

“With our focus of achieving zero environmental footprint by 2050, we shifted our Mumbai office to 100% renewable electricity last year, which helped us avoid over 2000 tons of carbon emissions. Our pledge towards becoming a Zero Waste to Landfill organization marks another step in that journey, as we accelerate our progress by undertaking newer sustainable initiatives towards fulfilling our long-term vision. Our collaboration with G.A.M.E will further help us move closer to our goal.”

