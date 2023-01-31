Guardian Recognized as Great Place to Work In India – 2023

Business Wire IndiaGuardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life), one of the largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits in the US, has been Certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ (from December 2022 to December 2023) by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. This recognition symbolizes building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that offers a workplace where employees trust the organization they work for, take pride in what they do, and relish the camaraderie.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Dean Del Vecchio, Chief Information and Operations Officer, stated “Our Purpose is to inspire well-being for our colleagues, consumers, and communities we work in. This recognition signifies our commitment to create rich and meaningful experiences for our colleagues and foster a diverse & inclusive workplace for all.”

“Our colleagues in India feel valued, trusted, and empowered, enabling them to bring their authentic selves to work daily. The great place to work certification is a testimony to our long-standing culture that is built on pillars of learning, innovation, well-being, and inclusion,” said Ajay Jain, Head of Enterprise Operations & Service, and India.

“Guardian is committed to nurturing a best-in-class workplace that enables colleagues to build meaningful careers and offer opportunities that attract talented professionals from diverse backgrounds who share our innovative spirit and aspiration to grow,” continued Jain.

