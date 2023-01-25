Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Finnable Builds a Rs.500 Crore Loan Book with Its Lending Partner DMI Finance

By dssenthil Jan 25, 2023

Business Wire India

Finnable, one of the fastest-growing lending platforms in the fintech space, had partnered with DMI Finance to provide India’s salaried professionals with convenient access to credit. Their strategic alliance has successfully clocked a disbursement milestone of Rs. 500 crores which has fulfilled countless dreams and has grown from strength to strength.
 
Finnable’s model of providing low-income and salaried consumers with access to simple and safe online loans at an affordable rate has been a game-changer in the fintech industry. On Finnable’s platform, customers get access to unsecured and collateral-free personal loans, marriage loans, travel loans, medical loans, and education loans, amongst others. The loan amount can range up to Rs.10 lakhs with a flexible repayment term of up to 60 months. The personal loans come with competitive rates, tailored repayment plans, and a fully digital process to give customers an efficient and hassle-free experience. 
 
DMI Finance is a pan-India credit platform with lending interests in corporate loans, housing finance, digital consumer loans, MSME finance, and asset management. By leveraging technology-driven data analysis and risk management processes, DMI Finance is able to offer an efficient, convenient, and secure experience to its customers. It is supported by leading Indian banks and creditors, as well as strategic family offices and institutional investors from around the world. DMI Finance also has sourcing channels on Google Pay, Airtel, Reliance Retail, and Samsung Finance. With over ten million customers, DMI is motivated by the desire to lead the long terms loan market in new India.
 
Together, DMI Finance and Finnable are meeting the unmet credit needs of India’s salaried class. Since the inception of the partnership in 2018, Finnable and DMI Finance have fulfilled countless dreams and grown from strength to strength. As an organization, they are leading the way for the economic empowerment of India’s marginalized sections.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Cognite Releases Industry’s First Definitive Guide to Generative AI

dssenthil Nov 2, 2023
Uncategorized

GE HealthCare Announces New Data Validating Artificial Intelligence Models for Predicting Patient Response to Immunotherapies

dssenthil Nov 2, 2023
Uncategorized

WNS to bolster its Industry-specific Generative AI Solutions through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

dssenthil Nov 2, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Cognite Releases Industry’s First Definitive Guide to Generative AI

Uncategorized

GE HealthCare Announces New Data Validating Artificial Intelligence Models for Predicting Patient Response to Immunotherapies

Uncategorized

WNS to bolster its Industry-specific Generative AI Solutions through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Uncategorized

Embrace the Spirit of Festivity with Metro Shoes’ All-New Ethnic Footwear Collection

%d bloggers like this: