ITC Ltd.’s Master Chef Creations Celebrates Republic Day with one-of-a-kind Plantable Paper Flag

Business Wire IndiaITC Master Chef Creations celebrates the flavours of Republic Day 2023 with a special, ecologically-friendly initiative. With every order of ITC Master Chef’s delectable gourmet food, the brand is sending a plantable seed paper Indian flag to consumers. ITC Master Chef Creations is the first cloud kitchen to launch this initiative as an ode to the nation’s diversity and unity.



Every delicacy from the ITC Master Chef Creations is prepared in ITC’s world-class cloud kitchens, and is the result of decades of mastery over authentic Indian delights. Dilli ki chaat, tandoori kebab platters, Amritsari pindi chole, murgh dum biryani, Jodhpuri halwas and kulcha dhabelis are just a few examples of India’s culinary excellence that ITC Master Chef Creations offers.



Further, with this initiative, the brand aims to bring a change and help people use the Indian Flag responsibly. One has to do is plant the vegetable seed flag in a pot of soil, water it, nurture it and soon be able to proudly display a plant.



This unique offer is available for Bangalore food lovers. To grab this one-of-a-kind initiative, the orders can be placed between January 21 and 26, 2023 via Swiggy or Zomato.



Savour India’s might and diversity over blissful bites of India’s Tastiest Creations.

