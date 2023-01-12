Press Release India

WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for December 2022

Business Wire India

2022 net inflows over $12 billion

Nine consecutive quarters of net inflows

Record global AUM approaching $82 billion

 

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for December 2022, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

 

Key Highlights:

 

2022 net inflows over $12 billion, nearly 16% firm-wide organic growth, with net inflows in 7 of its 8 major product categories during the year.
Q4 net inflows over $5 billion, WisdomTree’s best quarter since 2015.
Nine consecutive quarters of net inflows with record year-end AUM of nearly $82 billion.
U.S. Equity products have generated net inflows in 30 of the prior 31 months, including $472 million in December and $3.3 billion of net inflows for the full year – a 14% pace of organic growth in 2022.
WisdomTree announced nine new blockchain-enabled funds effective with the SEC, bringing the total to ten effective digital funds. These funds are in addition to the dollar and gold tokens that the firm is making available through WisdomTree PrimeTM.

 

As of December 31, 2022

 

AUM Rollforward
($ in millions)

 
 

Annualized Flow Rate

 

 

MTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

 
 

MTD

 

QTD

 

YTD

Beginning of Period Total AUM

 

$80,734

 

$70,880

 

$77,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Net Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Equity

 

$472

 

$1,021

 

$3,344

 

 

22.3%

 

19.3%

 

14.0%

International Dev. Mkt Equity

 

($114)

 

$40

 

$101

 

 

(12.6%)

 

1.7%

 

0.8%

Emerging Market Equity

 

($7)

 

($53)

 

$28

 

 

(0.9%)

 

(2.8%)

 

0.3%

Fixed Income

 

$703

 

$3,392

 

$11,300

 

 

56.9%

 

115.1%

 

259.6%

Commodity & Currency

 

$1,113

 

$796

 

($2,911)

 

 

64.4%

 

16.1%

 

(11.8%)

Alternatives

 

$16

 

$12

 

$92

 

 

63.6%

 

16.2%

 

35.1%

Cryptocurrency

 

($7)

 

($4)

 

$36

 

 

(54.9%)

 

(9.3%)

 

10.1%

Leveraged & Inverse

 

($15)

 

$59

 

$192

 

 

(10.4%)

 

15.3%

 

10.8%

Total Net Flows

 

$2,162

 

$5,264

 

$12,181

 

 

31.5%

 

29.5%

 

15.7%

Market Move

 

($910)

 

$5,842

 

($7,646)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Total AUM

 

$81,986

 

$81,986

 

$81,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Total AUM

 

$81,238

 

$77,654

 

$76,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blended Total Average Fee Rate

 

 

 

36 bps

 

38 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Source: ir.wisdomtree.com

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Please visit ir.wisdomtree.com for downloadable spreadsheets containing detailed AUM and flow data by asset class and fund broken out by daily, monthly, quarterly and annual timeframes.

 

About WisdomTree

 

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

 

WisdomTree currently has approximately $83.8 billion in assets under management globally.

 

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

 

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

 

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

 

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to successfully implement our digital assets strategy, including WisdomTree Prime™, and achieve its objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

 

Category: Business Update

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005026/en/

