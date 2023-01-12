Welspun Corp Publishes its Annual Sustainability Report for a Greener Tomorrow

Business Wire IndiaWelspun Corp Limited (WCL), one of the largest global manufacturers of welded line pipes (HFW, HFIW, HSAW, and LSAW) and the flagship company of the Welspun Group, has published its maiden sustainability report for FY 2021-22. The company is en route to transforming into a conglomerate through its Business Growth and Diversification Strategy.



The report is significant in helping WCL comprehensively report its sustainability performance across the environment, social, and governance domains. The report also highlights the progress made by WCL towards its sustainability goals, and its alignment with global frameworks like the GRI, UN SDGs, and SASB standards.



WCL’s Sustainability Report for FY 2021-22 follows the GRI standards and provides ESG information to different stakeholder groups, including investors, regulatory authorities and governments, industry bodies, and policy planners. The clarity that the Company shares with all its stakeholders induces a sense of accountability and charts a path for taking decisive measures towards a carbon-neutral world.



WCL has ingrained the importance of sustainability in all its operations, from sourcing raw materials, supply chain management, manufacturing, and waste recycling, among others. Contributing towards a better future by sharing a blueprint of a prosperous tomorrow is an acute need to accelerate sustainable actions.



The Company has aligned its sustainability efforts and outcomes with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which comprise 17 global goals. The SDGs were approved in 2015 by all UN Member States, including India, as a worldwide call to action to eradicate poverty, safeguard the environment, and guarantee that all people live in peace and prosperity by 2030.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Vipul Mathur, MD and CEO of Welspun Corp said, “Sustainability is at the heart of our business and a driving force for all decision-making. Our first-ever sustainability report demonstrates our manufacturing expertise along with the actions we are taking to effectively combat climate change and play an important role in growing the emerging hydrogen economy. As the world transitions to alternative energy systems, we are the first Indian Company to join the Hydrogen Pipe Joint Industry Project. As part of this, WCL is contributing towards formulating guidelines for transporting hydrogen gas in existing and new pipelines. Going forward, we will strive to create more such sustainable solutions that will lead to a cleaner and greener planet.”



Mr. Alok Mishra, Head – Sustainability, Welspun Group said, “We are striving to keep sustainability in the forefront of all the aspects of our operations by creating inclusive value to enhance our positive impact on our environment. Our focus is on expanding renewable energy for production, which has subsequently reduced carbon emissions. WCL’s sustainable business model is designed to continuously strengthen our business’s drivers, fortify our position in the pipes and steel sector and deliver value to all our stakeholders. In addition, we develop one-of-a-kind customer-centric solutions to change people’s lives and help them meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...