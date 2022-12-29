Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates new Building of MIT-WPU School of Design

Business Wire India

Lok Sabha speaker Shri Om Birla inaugurated the new building of MIT-WPU School of Design on Saturday within the university premises in Kothrud, Pune. Several notable personalities graced the occasion, including the renowned Indian designer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Shri Rajeev Sethi, among other dignitaries.



The multi-storey building has dedicated floors for different departments of Design, Visual Arts, Interior Design, and more with state-of-the-art lecture halls that incorporate international standard laboratories, and multimedia facilities that allow for cutting-edge research and new-age learning.



While addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Shri Om Birla wished the students at the institute and shared his insights on leadership, democracy, governance and peacebuilding. “The founding principles of MIT – World Peace University are Bhartiya Sanskriti, Sanskar, and Vichar. With the new thinking and innovative minds of the youth in the coming years, India will soon become Vishwaguru,” he said.



“Pune is a land of valiant fighters, rulers, and citizens who gave their lives for the love of the country. We now have heroes from the fields of law, technology, design, science, and philosophy who are making significant contributions to the establishment of New India,” Shri Birla added.



Shri Rahul V Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU described the moment as historic as a large number of students and teachers witnessed the inauguration. He said, “MIT-WPU has been working for the past 40 years to establish an order that promotes equality in society. We support operating the institution in accordance with the teachings of well-known philosophers, scientists, and academic leaders.”



“The WPU School of Design also teaches the chemistry of the mind and the ethics of design, which promotes Indianness and the rich culture of India,” Shri Karad added.



The ceremony was webcasted live, watched by over 3500 people who attended the ceremony. After the inauguration, the dignitaries moved to Swami Vivekananda hall, where they addressed students and employees of MIT-WPU.



Over the years, MIT-WPU has carved a niche in the higher education landscape of India with its liberal ideologies, progressive approach to academic and research excellence, and a curative vision of generational empowerment.



MIT-WPU School of Design offers programmes such as Bachelor of Design (B.Des) with specialisations in Fashion and Apparel Design, Product Design, User Experience Design, Jewellery Design and Manufacturing and Visual Communication Design, Master of Design (M.Des) and BID (Bachelor of Interior Design). Admissions for Design courses for academic year 2023 are currently open. For more information and to apply, visit BDes: https://bit.ly/3juQgAk, https://bit.ly/3hPjQjz or call 020-71177137/ 9881492848

