AIT Worldwide Logistics Signs The Climate Pledge

Supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the environment as a signatory of The Climate Pledge. Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, The Climate Pledge is a commitment signed by nearly 400 companies across 34 countries to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. AIT aims to meet this goal even faster, by 2035.

“AIT is proud to reinforce our commitment to sustainability and join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices to combat climate change,” said AIT Executive Vice President and CIO, Ray Fennelly. “As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, we look forward to taking collective action to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, five years ahead of the pledge’s 2040 target. This goal not only aligns with our core values but will also create a better planet for our teammates, customers, partners, and the communities where we live and work—for generations to come.”

As a signatory to The Climate Pledge, AIT agrees to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies. The company also agrees to neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions.

AIT developed its own environmental sustainability initiatives in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, with an aim to support sustainable consumption and production and to combat climate change and its impacts. To achieve these goals, AIT plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions status by 2035, through both emission reduction practices and carbon offset purchases.

Internally, AIT teammates also oversee emissions, waste, and energy management processes and programs, including a companywide commitment to recycling and paper reduction. Additionally, AIT uses its transportation management system to track and measure carbon dioxide emissions down to the shipment level.

To download AIT’s sustainability report and learn more about AIT’s sustainability initiatives, visit aitworldwide.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

Learn more about The Climate Pledge at theclimatepledge.com.

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 100 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.



