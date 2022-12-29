Hajj Expo Slated for January 2023, under the Patronage of Makkah Governor

Business Wire India

Under the patronage of H.R.H Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will be organizing the ‘Hajj Expo 2023’ conference and exhibition, on 9-12 January 2023.

His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region (Photo: AETOSWire)

The four-day event is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to build an innovative ecosystem of services and solutions to better serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques, while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences. It aims to create an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that improves pilgrims’ experiences, anticipate their future trends, and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives.

H.E. Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said: “The conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from more than 200 global organizations to share successful experiences, and brainstorm sustainable quality solutions designed to cater to pilgrims’ aspirations and needs. This reflects the unrelenting support dedicated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and HH the Crown Prince to the Hajj and Umrah sector, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

With delegations from over 56 countries, ‘Expo Hajj’ is expected to witness the signing of 400 agreements and partnerships. It will feature 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and ‘Hajj Talks’, as well as 36 workshops and related events and activities, notably the Islamic exposition and the ‘Hajj Hackathon’.

‘Hajj Expo 2023’ will be sponsored by several entities and companies, including Kidana Development Company, Elm, Al Wukalla Company, Catering Contractors Association, Muslim World League, Rua AlMadinah Holding, Motawifs Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co., Alrajhi Umrah, Dallah Albaraka Holding, Sadu Business Solutions, The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), and Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., Flynas, Saudi Al-Qaid Transportation Co., Alif Alif FM, High Point Technology Company, and Casablanca Company for Hotel & Touristic Services Co. LTD.

The 2021 edition of the conference saw record numbers with +45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements. The second edition will feature a wide range of scientific sessions, workshops, and training programs, with several ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments and Hajj ambassadors and consuls, and Hajj and Umrah operators from around the world.

