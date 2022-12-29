Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited Forays into Fertility Segment: Launches LYBER Range

Business Wire IndiaAnglo French Drugs & Industries Limited, a 99-year-old organization in the pharmaceutical sector, announced today that it has entered into the fertility space with the launch of the LYBER Range.



The products that have been launched are LYBER-M: A male fertility supplement which uses a combination of antioxidants to improve sperm motility, count, quality and DNA preservation; LYBER-PCO: A PCOS treatments drug which also helps women in conceiving a child and can be used for restoring ovulation processes and LYBER+: A herbal formulation of Shilajit 250 mg along with other power-packed phytomedicines which helps in increasing stamina, strength, energy and relieves stress.



The product range has received confirmation from the FSSAI and the Ayurvedic Authority respectively.



Mr. Abhay Kanoria, Chairman and Managing Director, Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited, “Over the years pharma industry has progressed at an exceptional pace in the fertility segment. Men and women have been facing a lot of fertility problems due to the fast-paced lifestyle they have been living over a period of time. Today fertility is one major issue that a lot of couples are dealing with in their everyday life. Our products are formulated with the highest quality with cutting-edge technology and we are really positive about their success in this segment in the near future.”

