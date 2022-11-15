Wipro announces new retail solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud, launches Retail Innovation Experience

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced new retail solutions, built on the Microsoft Cloud and Cloud for Retail, and a new Retail Innovation Experience in Mountain View, California. This physical, virtual, and hybrid Experience will deepen collaboration between Wipro and Microsoft to accelerate delivery of new solutions that will enable retailers to grow their business and build stronger customer relationships.



The Retail Innovation Experience will leverage both Wipro and Microsoft’s industry expertise and deep domain knowledge, providing retailers with an immersive space to experience various custom-built solutions powered by the Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Cloud for Retail. Ultimately, the Experience will enable clients to ‘reimagine retail’ by developing interactive, in-store solutions that simplify and streamline all stages of the customer journey.



The Wipro Retail Innovation Experience will enable clients to digitally transform their businesses by utilizing innovative, enterprise-ready solutions, such as:



Endless Aisle – A “buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere” solution that browses through a retailer’s entire inventory—across stores, warehouses, partner companies—to fulfill shoppers’ orders regardless of where they shop, or how they want to receive their purchase.



iShelf Insights – An AI-based solution that ensures retailers’ products are highlighted, in-stock, and priced according to specifications and captures images of the set area (e.g., shelves, tables) to detect anomalies like missing or misplaced items in real time–enabling enterprise-wide compliance reporting by store and fixture.



Smart Track – Custom sensors that work with Azure Internet of Things and Blockchain to alert retailers to temperature fluctuation, tampering incident or counterfeiting attempt—as a result, enhancing supply chain security and compliance, as well as reducing cold chain waste.



Unified Customer Intelligence – A solution that connects data and insights across the customer lifecycle, enabling a multi-channel experience and providing information like customer segmentation, campaign response, promotion effectiveness, customer loyalty.



“As a Microsoft Cloud for Retail partner, along with our Wipro FullStride Cloud Services portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to unlock the untapped potential of industry clouds and help retailers tackle their biggest challenges,” said Deviprasad Rambhatla, Senior Vice President and Sector Head, Retail, Services and Transportation (RSAT) – Americas, Wipro Limited. “This new Experience serves as a testament of our continued focus on empowering global retailers to meet their customers’ changing needs with agility and speed.”



“We’re delighted to see Wipro delivering innovative retail solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Cloud for Retail,” said Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods at Microsoft. “We’re also excited by the launch of the Wipro Retail Innovation Experience, which will serve as a premier destination for retailers wanting to experience the future of retail today.”

