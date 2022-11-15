Medidata Launches Rave Companion, the First Scalable Solution for Automating EHR Data Entry into Rave EDC

Business Wire India

Rave Companion increases data quality and can lower monitoring costs by getting source data from EHRs into Rave EDC with less typing, resulting in fewer errors

The solution sits between a site’s EHR system, as well as other healthcare data solutions, and Rave EDC, bringing the presentation of a patient’s medical records directly into Rave EDC

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, today announced plans to launch Rave Companion, an innovative, scalable, patent pending technology helping clinical trial sites save time and reduce errors in transferring EHR (electronic health record) data to the Rave EDC (electronic data capture) system. Rave Companion addresses the long-standing industry challenge of duplicate data entry by enabling structured and unstructured data from any electronic health record to be directly utilized by Rave EDC, within a few clicks.

“The number of data points collected as part of a clinical trial has increased exponentially and sites are looking for scalable and easy to use solutions to connect to their EHR and reduce data entry,” said Dan Braga, vice president EHR Solutions and Healthcare at Medidata. “Rave Companion is an elegant solution that helps sites utilize existing data from any EHR system instead of re-entering it for clinical trials purposes.”

Medidata has conducted more than 29,000 trials, with more than 1.5M life science professionals around the world using its industry-leading platform. Rave Companion was designed in a way to provide out of the box functionality for unstructured data, as well as advanced EHR integration capabilities for those sites connected to Medidata’s broad and quickly expanding network of research sites. Rave Companion works by mirroring the Rave eCRF schema in a “companion” tool that floats on top of the screen and follows site users as they navigate through various records systems that are needed to contribute to the research database.

For unstructured data, or for sites not yet connected to Medidata’s network, Rave Companion eliminates “swivel chair” activities and allows the Rave EDC experience to travel with users as they go to their EHR, or other clinical systems, to find the appropriate patient data. Instead of coming back to type it in, users can now simply click on the value and the eCRF will be filled out for them.

Coming next year, Rave Companion will also include the presentation of EHR data directly within the solution, meaning that users will never have to leave Rave EDC to complete eCRFs, keeping the whole experience in one place.

Medidata will unveil Rave Companion at its premier life sciences event, NEXT New York November 15-16. Participants will learn how Medidata is addressing the challenges of data entry during a session titled, “Solving the EHR to EDC Challenge: A New Perspective, Approach and Technology,” featuring Gene Vinson, executive director, Clinical Vendor Management at Syneos Health and Medidata’s Dan Braga and Samir Jain, senior director, EHR Solutions.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value. 2,000+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

