The 2nd Edition of Indiantelevision PR & Communication Aces Summit & Awards to Be Held on 24 August

Goodwill and corporate reputation are the safety cushion against high inflationary and economically uncertain times that the private sector is undergoing currently. As reputed investment banking firms come under the scanner for misleading their customers on their ESG – environmental, social and governance standards, the role of public relations and communication industry becomes apparent in setting the context right on the corporate agenda.

The second edition of PR & Communication Aces Summit & Awards by Indiantelevision dot com group will be held on Wednesday, 24 August at the Crowne Plaza – an IHG Hotel, Gurgaon.

Simply put, the summit explores the trends, challenges and opportunities in the PR industry while also honouring the trendsetter and maverick PR professionals and organisations who unceasingly deliver client outcomes.

The summit explores how PR firms are consulting leading Indian companies on achieving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. It looks at how PR agencies are expanding their services to offer influencer communications, measurement analytics, social media management and multimedia content creation.

The daylong conference gives attendees an opportunity to learn from the PR industry’s best and brightest minds on subjects such as managing corporate reputation, aligning a company’s purpose with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, launching a data science/data analytics practice, mitigating impact of fake news on brand reputation, and fostering, retaining and expanding the talent pool.



The thought behind the event is to highlight the opportunities that exist in the PR industry and deliberate on how the best talent can be attracted to the industry’s specialised functions. It encourages young talent to embark on their journey to become a consummate corporate communications professional and serve a critical function within the organisation.

Delegates will hear from a cross-section of the industry representing the brand side as well as the agency side of the business.

This edition of the PR & Communication Aces Summit & Awards would not be possible without the support of Indiantelevision’s partners. Leading PR firms Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Kaizzen and Teamology have associated with the event as industry support partners. Business Wire India is their online news distribution partner and Namhya Ayurveda is their gifting partner.

Indiantelevision has put together an esteemed jury comprising of the foremost industry professionals including:

Amazon India Director – consumer communications Abhishek Mahapatra

Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) CEO Deeptie Sethi

Schneider Electric Senior General Manager Communications-Marketing Communication & Global Marketing Indu Sharma

Games24x7 director – communication and reputation Neha Singhvi

VFS Global chief communications officer Sukanya Chakroborty

St. Regis Mumbai director of marketing and communication Sunila Duggal

Spotify head of communications – India Vasundhara Mudgil

Kaizzen founder and CEO Vineet Handa

K Raheja Corp. associate vice president – corporate communication Cheryl Waldiya

Adidas Director Digital, CRM & Membership and Media Emerging Markets (India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and MENA) Sanchita Johri

LG Electronics India deputy general manager – corporate communication, PR & CSR Neeta Linz

PepsiCo India Associate Director- Communications Shivalika Chadha Malik

PhonePe head of corporate communications Priya Patankar

Godrej Group general manager – corporate brand and communications Michelle Francis

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Practice Lead – Technology, Subramaniam M

