MarcumBP Expands to Southeast Asia with New Office in Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial Centre

MarcumBP (MBP) announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. The office will support its growing practice of clients from Southeast Asia seeking to access global capital markets through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) or Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger. Concurrently, MBP maintains its 20 year leadership position in the China market.

The office is located in the Marina Bay Financial Centre – home to some of the world’s most notable financial services companies – at 8 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 1, #07-05 Singapore 018960, in Singapore’s Downtown Core.

The firm’s expansion into Singapore is driven by the high demand for dedicated audit and advisory services for Asia-based businesses. MBP is the only audit firm with a dedicated SPAC team for Asia.

“MBP is uniquely positioned to support companies from Southeast Asia that are seeking a pathway to the U.S. capital markets,” said Drew Bernstein, co-chair of MarcumBP. “The Southeast Asia region is becoming a financial hub for Asia with a strong pipeline of venture capital and private equity-backed innovative companies.”

“As these emerging ‘unicorns’ consider how to sustain their growth, many are looking to the U.S. markets to optimize their valuations and gain ongoing access to deep liquidity pools. MBP offers an integrated ‘one-firm solution’ to provide audits that are U.S. GAAP and PCAOB-compliant, backed by a team with high-level technical proficiency and extensive experience in the region.”

MBP Managing Director Pearl Peng has relocated from Hong Kong to Singapore to support the expansion of MBP’s Asia footprint. Peng leads the firm’s capital markets business in Asia.

MBP performs all Greater China audits for Marcum LLP. In Southeast Asia, MBP serves as the independent public accounting firm for companies listing in the U.S. through an IPO or merger with a U.S.-listed SPAC, and offers non-audit consulting services for SPAC managers and operating companies listing on the Singapore or Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

“With our strong base of experience auditing Chinese issuers listed in the U.S. market, MBP has expanded our client roster to include Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asia countries,” said Neil Pinchuk, co-chair of MarcumBP. “We continue to see strong demand for our services in China as companies navigate an evolving regulatory environment and need to sustain the confidence of international investors. As we advance this expansion, MBP seeks to set the standard for responsiveness and audit quality in the region.”

About MarcumBP

Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) is an independent public accounting firm with a focus on cross-border services for public and private companies. The firm is one of the leading audit and assurance service providers to Chinese companies in the U.S. stock markets. MBP is the only audit firm with a dedicated SPAC team for Asia. The firm has designed its audit platform to deliver the technical acumen, efficiency, and urgency required by SPAC IPOs. MBP is headquartered in New York City with offices in major cities in China, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou as well as in Singapore.

Learn more at www.marcumbp.com.

