NTT Joins the Joint Audit Cooperation (JAC) along with Telecommunications Carriers of the Global ICT Supply Chain

NTT CORPORATION (NTT) has joined the Joint Audit Cooperation (JAC) 1, which conducts CSR audits of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) suppliers globally. NTT is the first Asian telecommunications carrier to join the association and will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by building and maintaining a safe and secure supply chain.

JAC Overview

Established in 2010, JAC currently consists of 23 telecommunications companies, including NTT 2. Since its inception, JAC members have conducted more than 724 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) audits in 41 countries. Telecommunications carriers who promote cooperative audits have a track record of improving CSR standards throughout the supply chain.

NTT Participation

In February 2022, NTT announced the NTT Group Guidelines for Sustainability in Supply Chain 3. The company has been boosting engagement with suppliers to build and maintain safe and secure supply chains. As the first Asian telecommunications carrier to join the JAC, NTT will be able to exchange intelligence on the conditions and challenges of each company in the supply chain and the best CSR practices with the other JAC member companies and thus will be able to promote supplier due diligence on a global level.

Together with our suppliers, The NTT Group will continue to contribute to realizing a sustainable society by building and maintaining a safe and secure supply chain.

About JAC: https://jac-initiative.com/

23 telecom operators as members (in alphabetical order):

AIRTEL AFRICA, ATT, BT, BOUYGUES, DT, ELISA, KPN, MTN, MTS, NTT, ORANGE, PROXIMUS, SPARK, SWISSCOM, T MOBILE Netherlands, TELEFONICA, TELENOR, TELIA, TDC, TELSTRA, TIM, VERIZON, VODAFONE.

Suppliers can see more about NTT’s procurement activities through the following link:

https://group.ntt/en/procurement/supplier/index.html

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology, and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data centers, and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.

