Changing the Game With Revolutionary OneBlade Technology: Philips India Launches OneBlade Pro for All Grooming Needs

Business Wire India

Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the new Philips OneBlade Pro Face & Body trimmer that features advanced OneBlade technology. Built for precision, power, and control, the OneBlade Pro is a premium beard trimmer loaded with features that helps consumers to shave, trim, and style as per their desire.Offering the users, the control they want, the Philips OneBlade Pro provides an effortless and effective solution for at-home male grooming with a superior trimming experience. The revolutionary OneBlade technology trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair while delivering a comfortable and easy shave with glide coating and rounded tips. It also comes packed with technologically advanced features such as contour-following technology and a click-on skin guard that allows to shave close to the skin while offering skin protection from nicks and cuts.Redefining the landscape with quick and comfortable hair removal sessions while catering to all kinds of trimming requirements, the new trimmer features 14 different settings from 0.4mm to 10mm that allows users to trim as per their preferred hair length. Along with the above-mentioned features, OneBlade Pro offers a powerful run time of 120 minutes on a one-hour full charge along with a battery indicator that monitors the remaining charge.For a user-friendly experience, the wet and dry trimmer can be used for a refreshing wet shave when one has time on hands or for a quick dry shave when one is running short of time. While the trimmer sports a durable blade that lasts up to 4 months, it is recommended to replace the blade once the indicator turns green sending signals that the blade has worn out.Commenting on the launch,said“Grooming is a concept that has always been gender-inclusive and we at Philips are constantly building meaningful innovations catering to the growing demand. We have introduced the Philips OneBlade Pro, a premium category product, with the goal to provide edgy and technologically advanced grooming solutions. This new trimmer is the successor of the previous OneBlade with upgraded technological innovations catering to the day-to-day needs and preferences of people. We are confident that this product will provide a comfortable trimming experience protecting the skin of the users from nicks and cuts at the same time.”In a bid to encourage the grooming-conscious men of the country to embrace their true identity, Philips India is consistently coming up with the latest innovations in the male grooming portfolio. With diverse offerings within the category itself, the company aims to deliver confidence to this emerging tribe.

The product would be available online and in D2C stores at INR 7,495/-.