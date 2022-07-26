Sharp Workspace Procat Photocatalyst Found Effective Against SARS- CoV-2

Business Wire India

Efficacy tests on Sharp’s surface disinfect solution were conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Sharp’s Photocatalytic environment hygiene solution uses the slightest of light to improve environment hygiene across workspaces

Innovation recognized at the iF Design Award 2022 under the Product Concept category



SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, known worldwide for its unique technology products and solutions, today announced a significant breakthrough achieved by Sharp’s Workspace Procat, a disinfect coating solution. Sharp’s new offering has been found effective against SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron variant), reducing the virus count to a non-detectable level within eight hours of exposure to visible light. Launched in 2022, Sharp’s Photocatalytic environment hygiene solution today serves the workspace protection and hygiene needs, utilized across a diverse set of Corporates and institutions.

As per the test conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, the virucidal activity of Sharp Workspace Procat photocatalyst solution was measured by plaque assay in a BSL3 Lab setup at the Centre for Infectious Disease and Biosafety Lab. Following the scientific methodology, a reduction in Omicron virus titer by 95.86% was witnessed when exposed to a tungsten trioxide-coated plate kept under ~1000 LUX LED illumination for 4 hours. Subsequently, the virus exposure to the tungsten trioxide-coated plates was measured across various timeframes, i.e., for 8, 12, and 24 hours, wherein the viral titer was reduced to non-detectable levels. The maximum reduction in viral titer was observed when the Omicron virus was exposed for at least 8 hours over a tungsten trioxide-coated plate kept under LED illumination. Moreover, the solution has been proven not harmful when it comes in contact with the human body as per the cytotoxicity test conducted on Tungsten trioxide coating on the glass.

In addition, Sharp Photocatalyst has won an iF Design Award 2022 under the Product Concept category for using the slightest of light to improve environment hygiene across workspaces. The iF Design Awards are one of the world’s esteemed design awards that recognize excellence in the design of industrial products from across the globe.

Commenting on the results, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Sharp is dedicated to promoting business continuity in India by establishing stress-free, healthy, safe, and environmentally protected offices that adhere to new standards for simply better business. Our goal with Sharp Workspace Procat disinfect coating service is to provide a safer office environment that ensures effective protection against viruses, bacteria, mold, and odor. Workspace Procat is already being used across leading workplaces, and with this new certification, we’re confident that more enterprises will use these solutions and continue working from their workplace more confidently.



We are immensely proud to receive recognition from the iF Design Awards for our Sharp Workspace Procat. The award acknowledges our dedication to improving workspace protection and environmental hygiene, and such achievements motivate us to work towards our goal of helping the world ensure business continuity.”

Workspace Procat is a photocatalyst liquid sprayed to disinfect surfaces and walls. When the photocatalytic coating is exposed to light energy from natural sunlight or visible light, including LED and fluorescent, it generates strong oxidization & decomposition power to deactivate viruses, bacteria, and mold and remove odor and other harmful substances. The solution also contains anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-fouling properties and provides round-the-clock protection for 365 days.

The main component in Sharp’s photocatalytic material is tungsten trioxide. Sharp’s photocatalytic material reacts to a broader spectrum of light, unlike titanium oxide, which is one of the other photocatalytic materials. As a result, it produces highly oxidative effects when exposed to LEDs, fluorescent light, and different indoor lighting in addition to sunlight, which includes ultraviolet light. SHARP’s Workspace Procat surface disinfect service comes with an effective cost of covering an office space with 1000 sqft of surface area at approx. Rs.150000 for 1 Year. The service also comes along with a 1-year warranty that gives the assurance of a safer office environment.

Sharp had earlier introduced a “3D Secure- Total Workspace Protection” solution that includes Sharp Naturizer, an instant surface disinfect, Workspace Procat-a disinfect coating service and Plasmacluster Commercial Air Purifier that provides round-the-clock protection against viruses, bacteria, mold, and odor, present on both surfaces and in the air, across office environments.

The efficacy test of the surface disinfect solution was done against SARS- CoV-2 (Omicron variant), and the combined data have been captured below:



SL No.

Test Organism with tungsten trioxide-coated plate exposure time

Average viral titler (PFU/mL)

*Percent reduction (%)

1

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(0 hour)

2.815×104

–

2

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(4 hour)

1.16×103

95.86

3

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(8 hour)

0

ND

4

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(12 hour

0

ND

5

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(24 hour)

0

ND

6

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(24 hour-foil wrapped)

0

ND

7

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain

(24 hour-uncoated plate)

8.15×103

71.02

*ND=Non detected

Percent reduction of SARS-CoV-2 as observed by plaque assay after exposure to LED illumination at different time points (0,4,8, 12 Hr, 24 Hr-Foil-wrapped & 24 Hr-uncoated plate

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...