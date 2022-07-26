Freshworks and ZNet Technologies Join Hands, to Help Businesses Delight Their Customers

Business Wire India

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, India’s leading cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, has entered into a distribution partnership with Freshworks Inc., a software company empowering the people who power business. With this partnership, Freshworks’ suite of products including Freshdesk, the omnichannel helpdesk software, and Freshsales, an all-in-one CRM with marketing and sales automation capabilities will be added within the product portfolio that ZNet businesses and channel partners can choose to resell.

As an established and competitive distributor, ZNet is equipped with both sales and technical knowledge along with the capability to empower partners with a homegrown automation platform to help customers get up to speed with Freshworks products and solutions.

Freshworks software is purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams to empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. This partnership benefits enterprises across all sizes and fast-growing industries like automotive and hospitality coupled with ecommerce consulting firms who need efficient marketing strategies! This collaboration aims to bring customers and partners greater business value.

“We believe in symbiotic partnerships where we share our technologies, global experience and industry know-hows with partners to enable them to succeed in the competitive Indian market and deliver delightful experiences to customers,” said Varun Vig, Head of Channels & Alliances for Freshworks APJ, India and MEA. “ZNet’s expertise is in helping businesses succeed in their digital transformation journey by implementing business applications on the cloud. Coupled with ZNet’s strong reach in the India market will help us scale our business and build lasting customer relationships in the region.”

“During the pandemic followed by an endemic, customer engagement and satisfaction has emerged as a critical challenge for modern businesses. Most customer experience (CX) solutions that are available in the market today are either too expensive or complicated with complex deployment costs that make them difficult for most businesses to implement without the technical know-how. Freshworks’ affordable products make it easy for any company to engage with their customers. With Freshworks’ Do-It-Yourself approach that makes it easier than other CX systems in the market today – you will lead over your competition in no time!” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNet Technologies Private Limited.

Freshworks and ZNet Technologies believe in bringing added value to local service providers by providing them with support from certified professionals. In addition, sales and marketing assistance shall also be made available to partners via GTM activities. Together, ZNet and Freshworks hope to bring more personalized customer service to facilitate business growth.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2022 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

About ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, incorporated in 2009, is the leading distributor of cloud services, IT infrastructure services, and cybersecurity services to partners across the globe. The business units of ZNet include ZNetLive and RackNap.

ZNetLive is the distributor of cloud, IT infrastructure and cybersecurity services via its wide channel partner network.

RackNap, the cloud service delivery and business automation platform, helps cloud providers in automating the delivery of cloud services and helps bill the usage based on actual consumption.

ZNet is owned by RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd.). Founded in 1989, RP tech India is the fastest-growing value-added distributor of IT and mobility solutions with 50 branches and 50 service centers across India. Growing at a consistent 25% CAGR YoY, the company offers products from over 23 renowned global brands to 9000+ partners spread across 750+ towns/cities in India.

For more information, please visit www.znetcorp.com

