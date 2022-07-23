TECNO Mobile Announces Debut Sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale

Business Wire India

TECNO CAMON 19 Neo is available at a special introductory price of INR 12,499

TECNO SPARK 9’s sale is available at special introductory price of INR 8,499 (4GB+64GB) and INR 9,499 (6GB+128GB)

Avail an additional 10% discount on SBI and ICICI credit/debit cards

Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from 23rd July to 24th July 2022.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing the much awaited TECNO CAMON 19 Neo having a splendid 48MP triple rear super night camera and 32MP High-Resolution Selfie camera giving an exceptional photography escapade at a special introductory price of INR 12,499. TECNO Mobile is also providing the newly launched TECNO SPARK 9, which has India’s first smartphone to have 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion (as per Counterpoint Research) at a disruptive price point of INR 9,499. Furthermore, TECNO Mobile has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research.



Here is a quick snapshot of big deals:



Model Name



Current price



Special Offer Price during Amazon Prime Day Sale



Additional Bank Discounts

TECNO CAMON 19 Neo

Rs. 12,499.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB)

Rs. 9,499.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 9 (4GB+64GB)

Rs. 8,499.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POVA 3 (4GB)

Rs. 11,999.00

Rs. 11,799.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POVA 3 (6GB)

Rs. 13,499.00

Rs. 13,299.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POVA 5G

Rs. 19,999.00

Rs. 17,999.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 8C (3GB)

Rs. 8,799.00

Rs. 8,499.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 8T

Rs. 9,699.00

Rs. 8,999.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 8 Pro

Rs. 10,999.00

Rs. 9,699.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POP 5 LTE

Rs. 6,899.00

Rs. 6,599.00

10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards