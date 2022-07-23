Press Release India

TECNO Mobile Announces Debut Sale for CAMON 19 Neo and SPARK 9; Feature on Amazon Prime Day Sale

By Jul 23, 2022

Business Wire India
TECNO CAMON 19 Neo is available at a special introductory price of INR 12,499
TECNO SPARK 9’s sale is available at special introductory price of INR 8,499 (4GB+64GB) and INR 9,499 (6GB+128GB)
Avail an additional 10% discount on SBI and ICICI credit/debit cards


Adding to the settling weekend vibes, TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India announced the first-ever sale of its latest launches TECNO CAMON 19 Neo and TECNO SPARK 9 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale beginning from 23rd July to 24th July 2022.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing the much awaited TECNO CAMON 19 Neo having a splendid 48MP triple rear super night camera and 32MP High-Resolution Selfie camera giving an exceptional photography escapade at a special introductory price of INR 12,499. TECNO Mobile is also providing the newly launched TECNO SPARK 9, which has India’s first smartphone to have 11GB* RAM with Memory fusion (as per Counterpoint Research) at a disruptive price point of INR 9,499. Furthermore, TECNO Mobile has been the 4th strongest smartphone player in the sub-10K segment as per Counterpoint Research.
 
Here is a quick snapshot of big deals:
 

 

Model Name

 
Current price
 
Special Offer Price during Amazon Prime Day Sale
 
Additional Bank Discounts

TECNO CAMON 19 Neo
Rs. 12,499.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB)
Rs. 9,499.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 9 (4GB+64GB)
Rs. 8,499.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POVA 3 (4GB)
Rs. 11,999.00
 Rs. 11,799.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POVA 3 (6GB)
Rs. 13,499.00
 Rs. 13,299.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POVA 5G
Rs. 19,999.00
 Rs. 17,999.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 8C (3GB)
Rs. 8,799.00
 Rs. 8,499.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 8T
Rs. 9,699.00
 Rs. 8,999.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO SPARK 8 Pro
Rs. 10,999.00
 Rs. 9,699.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

TECNO POP 5 LTE
Rs. 6,899.00
 Rs. 6,599.00
10% Instant discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards

 

In addition to these special price-points, ICICI and SBI card users can avail 10% instant discount on their cart value, while buying any of the above mentioned TECNO smartphones during the sale.
 
Key highlights of TECNO Smartphones:
 

 

TECNO Model

Camera Specs
Screen & Battery
 
Storage & processor
 

TECNO CAMON 19 Neo
48MP Super Night Rear Camera | 32MP Selfie Camera
6.8″FHD+LTPS Display | 5000 mAh battery
6GB, 128GB Storage | Helio G85 Processor

TECNO SPARK 9 (4GB+64GB)
13MP Dual Camera
6.6″HD+Display | 90Hz Refresh Rate | 5000 mAh battery
4GB, 64GB Storage | Helio G37 Processor

TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB)
13MP Dual Camera
6.6″HD+Display | 90Hz Refresh Rate |5000 mAh battery
6GB, 128GB storage | Helio G37 Processor

TECNO POVA 3
50MP Triple Camera
6.9″ FHD+ Display | 90Hz Refresh Rate |7000mAh battery
4GB, 64GB Storage | Helio G88 Gaming Processor

TECNO Phantom X
50MP Camera with 108MP Ultra HD Mode | 48MP+8MP Selfie
6.7″ FHD+ Curved AMOLED display | 90Hz refresh rate |4700mAh battery
8GB, 256GB Storage| Helio G95 processor

TECNO POVA 5G
50MP AI Triple Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera
6.9″ FHD+Display|120Hz refresh rate| 6000mAh battery
8GB, 128GB | Dimensity 900 5G Processor

TECNO SPARK 8C
13MP Dual Camera
6.6″ HD+Dot Notch |90Hz refresh Rate| 5000 mAh battery
3GB, 64GB | Unisoc T606

TECNO SPARK 8T
50MP Dual AI camera
6.6″FHD+Display | 5000mAh battery
4GB, 64GB | Helio G35

TECNO SPARK 8 Pro
48MP Triple Camera
6.8″ FHD+Dot-in Display | 5000mAh Battery
4GB, 64GB | Helio G85 Processor

TECNO POP 5 LTE
8MP Dual Camera
6.52″ HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh battery
2GB, 32GB |Helio A22 Processor

 

