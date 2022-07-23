FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

Business Wire India

Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider.

Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

FPT Software – Complete IT Solutions Provider

Titled “Thrive in the new future”, the event included a tech conference with the participation of leaders and experts from global companies such as Accenture, Schaeffler, SAP, Toshiba, Standard Chartered, and a tech exhibition showcasing FPT Software’s digital capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Automation, Cloud & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Metaverse, Blockchain, just to name a few.

Virtual MC, virtual campus tour, AI-generated paintings were some real-world applications of those technologies presented during the event and attracted much attention from the participants.

“Today’s tech expo demonstrates key trends I see in the market, particularly around the idea of becoming a human-centered service provider”, said Forrester’s Principal Analyst Sam Higgins during a panel discussion with FPT executives. He mentioned the concept of a ‘future fit’ organizations being ones with a clear vision around platforms, practices and partnerships. “Much of what we saw in the event were examples of how to embody a principle of future fit in the relationship between a service provider and customers. I think that is outstanding for the region”, Sam noted.

At the event, FPT Software introduced its complete IT solutions including managed services, consulting services, backed by a dynamic workforce of 25,500 staff, optimal working models of best-shore, nearshore and onsite, and an ecosystem of internal startups.

“Go global” Journey to Continue

Themed a voyage, the event reenacted the global expansion journey of FPT. After two decades, the company now has 58 international offices with a clientele of over 1,000 organizations worldwide.

In its next development phase, FPT claims to continue leveraging technologies to serve human, empower businesses and save jobs. FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh unveiled how the company accompanies the future with three keywords, which are technology, people and commitment.

“FPT has gone from an outsourcing company and become a complete IT solutions provider now”, said Binh. The company pledges to be a trusted partner for businesses in the digital future. “Uncertainty is the only certainty there is. In whatever uncertainties, FPT is always next to you”, he added.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation (FPT – HoSE) – the global leading technology and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam. FPT Software has more than USD 632.5 million in revenue and 25,500 employees in 27 countries and territories. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1,000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

