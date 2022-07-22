Qichao Hu, CEO of SES, To Participate in Inaugural Lithium Metal Battery Conference 2022

Business Wire India

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced that the company will participate in the inaugural Lithium Metal Battery Conference 2022 on July 25.

The event coincides with the 100th birthday of battery industry pioneer John Goodenough. Three years ago, Goodenough became the oldest person to win a Nobel Prize. He shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for their contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Qichao Hu, CEO of SES, will be a part of a Lithium-Metal Battery Deep Dive panel discussion along with University of Chicago professor Shirley Meng and Sion Power Chief Manufacturing Officer Michael Canada. A second panel will cover Commercialization and Supply Chain Challenges.

The free online conference, hosted by Electric Revolution Insights and the Volta Foundation, begins at noon Eastern time on July 25. Mark Newman, founder and CEO of Electric Revolution Insights, will serve as host and moderator. Attendees can register here.

“I’m proud to participate in this event to honor John Goodenough on his 100th birthday,” Hu said. “Science is built on breakthroughs like his.”

“The battery industry is where it is today thanks to the accomplishments of people like John Goodenough,” Newman said. “He’s made a huge contribution not only to battery science but also to mankind.”

“Professor Goodenough’s pioneering work has enabled the widespread adoption of lithium-ion batteries that has sparked the personal electronics and electric vehicle revolutions,” said Volta Foundation Executive Director Yen T. Yen. “His commitment to meaningful dialogue and approach to problem-solving has inspired the next generation of thoughtful leaders in academia and industry.”

About SES

SES AI Corp. is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

