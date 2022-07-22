NielsenIQ BASES Announces The 2022 Design Impact Award Winners

Business Wire India

NielsenIQ is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of the seventh annual NielsenIQ BASES Design Impact Awards for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. The global competition recognizes and celebrates best-in-class package redesigns, and the business impacts they make for their companies. This year’s winners include brands that delivered innovative and creative packaging with design concepts that reflected brand vision while supporting the shopper journey.

Sixty brands submitted package redesigns and the NielsenIQ BASES team used the company’s proprietary Retail Measurement Sales (RMS) data to identify which brands demonstrated an increase in sales after the launch of the updated package designs. In addition to evaluating RMS data, NielsenIQ conducted a behavioral survey of 15,000 shoppers to assess individual entries across the shopper journey. Each product was evaluated to determine if it presented a visually appealing, easily identifiable package that allowed consumers to find the product on shelves and engage them to purchase the item. The results unveiled 10 winners across various CPG categories with excellent designs and a measurable increase in sales.

“Our team is thrilled to support and promote inspired brands who deliver fresh, beautifully designed packages that stimulate brand growth and financial successes,” said Andrea Fraboni, Vice President & Global Leader of BASES Design Solutions at NielsenIQ. “This year’s winners embody how effective redesigned packaging can help transform and elevate the bottom line of a brand. These companies did it right and we’re excited to showcase their outstanding accomplishments.”

The winners of the 2022 NielsenIQ BASES Design Impact Award* are:

L’usine Sliced Multigrain Bread (Parent Company: Almarai; Country: Saudi Arabia)

Coors Light Beer (Parent Company: Molson Coors Beverage Company; Design Agency: Soulsight; Country: United States)

Brooke’s Oros Beverages (Parent Company: Tiger Brands; Design Agency: Just Design; Country: South Africa)

Cadbury Old Gold Chocolate (Parent Company: Mondelez International; Design Agency: Bulletproof; Country: Australia)

Lucozade Energy Drink (Parent Company: Suntory; Country: United Kingdom)

Nescafé Artesano Coffee (Parent Company: Nestlé; Country: Colombia)

SSENSE Herbal Tea (Parent Company: SSENSE; Design Agency: Pigeon; Country: Canada)

Turin Chocolate (Parent Company: Mars; Country: Mexico)

Speed Stick & Lady Speed Stick (Parent Company: Colgate-Palmolive; Design Agency: Dragon Rouge BZ; Country: Mexico)

Lay’s Potato Chips (Parent Company: PepsiCo; Design Agency: PEP Global Design Team; Country: South Africa)

