SINOVAC Initiates Clinical Trial for Its Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine in Chile

Business Wire India

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (“SINOVAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVA), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced that a phase III clinical trial for SINOVAC’s inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine was initiated in the Republic of Chile through a collaboration with the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (PI Dr. Pablo González). Study results will provide scientific evidence to support SINOVAC’s influenza vaccine immunogenicity and protection capacity.

This clinical trial aims to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the quadrivalent influenza vaccine among individuals aged 3 and above. In total, there will be 1,600 volunteers recruited, half of whom will receive 1 dose of SINOVAC’s inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine, and the other half will receive a different quadrivalent influenza vaccine commercially available in Chile. Children aged between 3 and 8 of both groups who haven’t received any influenza vaccine will receive 2 doses of influenza vaccine. All of the participants will be observed for 28 days following the completed inoculation to evaluate vaccine safety. The upcoming clinical trial in Chile will provide further evidence on the efficacy and safety of SINOVAC’s quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

About SINOVAC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., (SINOVAC) is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.

SINOVAC’s product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus 71 (EV71) infected Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella, mumps, and poliomyelitis.

The COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac®, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The Healive®, hepatitis A vaccine, passed WHO prequalification requirements in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, Inlive®, is an innovative vaccine commercialized in China in 2016. In 2022, SINOVAC’s Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) was prequalified by the WHO.

SINOVAC was the first company to be granted approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine Panflu.1®, which has supplied the Chinese government’s vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine, Panflu®, to the Chinese government stockpiling program.

SINOVAC continually dedicates itself to new vaccine R&D, with more combination vaccine products in its pipeline, and constantly explores global market opportunities. SINOVAC plans to conduct more extensive and in-depth trade and cooperation with additional countries, and business and industry organizations.

For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.sinovac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005845/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...