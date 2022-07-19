Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Awards Presented at 2022 Annual Conference

Business Wire India

Mary Kay Inc. a leading corporate advocate of women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, continued its decades-long support of education and academic research with the announcement of the 2022 winners of the Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards at the Academy of Marketing Science (AMS) Annual Conference held May 25 – 27 in Monterey, California. For nearly 30 years, the global beauty company has awarded these annual grants to doctoral candidates in marketing, giving them the opportunity to showcase their successfully defended dissertations in front of their peers. Winners are determined based on their final presentations at the AMS Annual Conference.

Submissions are open to doctoral students covering any marketing-related topics, methodology, and research interests worldwide. The finalists of the 2022 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards are:

Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Award Finalists

Winner – Ali Anwar, PhD Candidate, Wilfrid Laurier University (Canada) – “Sales Enablement in Young Ventures: Essays on the Role of Resilience and Internal Social Capital in coping with Adverse Disruptions”

1st Runner Up – Alexander Fulmer, PhD Candidate, Yale University – “Questioning the Intuitive Preference for Intentionality”

2nd Runner Up – Jen Riley, PhD Candidate, Kennesaw State University – “Evaluating the Impact of Sales Technology on Professional Sales: An Analysis of Social Selling Effectiveness”

2022 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Award Finalists

Winner – Ishita Chakraborty, PhD, Yale University – “Attribute Sentiment Scoring with Online Text Reviews: Accounting for Language Structure and Missing Attributes”

“The Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Dissertation and Dissertation Proposal Awards provide unique opportunities for marketing professionals to showcase their work and receive constructive feedback from their peers, which is vital to their professional growth,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “At Mary Kay, we remain committed to providing platforms for educational and career advancement, as well as professional development. We are proud to support these talented marketing professionals and their contributions to the marketing field.”

“It is becoming increasingly more competitive to have your work published in the major Marketing journals, and to have the opportunity to receive feedback from leading Marketing scholars before submission is invaluable,” said Julie Moulard, Immediate Past President (as of June 1) of Academy of Marketing Science. “Mary Kay’s Dissertation Awards provide a critical platform for these marketing professionals to have their work reviewed and fine-tuned to better their chances of successfully publishing research findings in credible Marketing journals, which ultimately benefits their overall academic reputation and credibility.”

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

About The Academy of Marketing Science

The Academy of Marketing Science is a non-profit, international, scholarly, professional organization. It is dedicated to promoting high standards and excellence in the creation and dissemination of marketing knowledge and the furtherance of marketing practice through a role of leadership within the discipline of marketing around the world. The Academy is committed to the highest ethical standards and collegiality in the pursuit of this mission.

