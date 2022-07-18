Nomination of Dr. Kaushik Majumdar as GPI’s Interim Executive Director

Business Wire India

The Global Phosphorus Institute (GPI) announced on June 16th 2022 the designation of Dr. Kaushik Majumdar as Interim Executive Director, with missions of operationalization of current Projects & Activities and further development of GPI.

Dr. Kaushik Majumdar Interim Executive director of GPI (Photo: AETOSWire)

“We are pleased to welcome Kaushik at GPI to direct and develop further this global initiative,” said Hicham El Habti, the President of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco (UM6P) and President of the GPI. “Having followed the developments made by Kaushik in the frame of other initiatives, I am convinced that with his extensive experience, he will highly contribute to move GPI forward significantly”.

As a recognized leader in agricultural development, Dr. Kaushik Majumdar brings over two decades of experience in building sustainable agricultural systems through his focus on crop nutrition research, extension and capacity building. Most recently in 2019, Dr. Majumdar led the establishment of African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) as its Director General, a position he will continue to hold. Before APNI, Dr. Majumdar was the Vice President of Asia and Africa Programs with the International Plant Nutrition Institute, where he coordinated plant nutrition research and outreach activities in China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Africa. Dr. Majumdar’s work in Africa and Asia has fostered effective teams, partnering and resource mobilization for improved sustainability within the most vulnerable of food production systems in the world. Dr. Majumdar is also an active influencer of policy through his contributions to the scientific literature and speaking forums.

“I look forward to leading GPI’s vision to engage stakeholders in the discussion about phosphorus stewardship and its role in addressing some of the most critical issues related to food systems resilience, global nutrition and environmental sustainability,” said Dr. Majumdar.

This appointment follows the resignation of the former Executive Director, Dr.Amit Roy.

Dr. Amit Roy decided to resign, with effective date 16th June 2022, to devote his time to activities related to Food and Fertilizer Securities, particularly in Less Developed Countries.

About GPI

The Global Phosphorus Institute (GPI) is a global organization with a holistic vision, footprint and participation to ensure responsible use of phosphorus through cutting-edge science and stakeholder dialogue.

It was launched on June 2nd, 2021 by Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and Ibn Rochd Foundation for Science and Innovation (FIRSI) both based in Morocco.

