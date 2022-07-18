ALCS India, Jaipur – Preferred Destination for Cosmetic Surgeries and Hair Transplant

Business Wire IndiaWhen searching for a hair transplant or any other cosmetic surgery in India, ALCS Hair Transplant & Cosmetic Clinic is one of the best options available. ALCS is highly regarded as a pioneer in India in the field of hair transplants and cosmetic surgery. Their team of senior doctors and experienced medical staff is led by the renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sunil Arora (MCH – Plastic Surgery, MS – Gen. Surgery, MBBS). ALCS is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, instruments, and equipment, along with advanced technology to provide the patients with the best treatment and aftercare.



According to Dr. Sunil Arora, “We focus on providing the best surgical outcomes to our patients since Day 1, and we will continue to do so in the future. Our ultimate goal is to become the best cosmetic and plastic surgery clinic in India and to achieve that, we will continue to provide the patients, not just in India, but also abroad, with the best treatment at affordable prices and with the latest advancements.”



Thanks to its technological advancements and state-of-the-art surgical facilities, India has always been highly regarded as one of the best places globally for medical procedures.



One of the most popular and most famous opted-for cosmetic procedures being performed in India is Hair transplant. Main reasons being advanced Hair Transplant technologies, premium patient care and, most importantly, affordable cost. For instance, a cosmetic procedure that may cost a patient around Rs.4 Lacs to Rs.5 Lacs in the United States of America will only cost around Rs.1.5 Lacs in India.



Post-Covid Outlook

Two years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic brought life around the world to a complete halt. India was also hit hard, and people here suffered a lot. But now, the efforts made by administrations along with cooperation from the public are gradually bringing the world back on its feet. With the Covid restrictions easing, one can travel to India with proof of vaccination and have their treatment done by world-class board-certified surgeons at a lower cost.

Benefits Of Having Cosmetic Procedures in India

For cosmetic procedures like hair transplant, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast reduction, liposuction, etc., India is a wise choice. Cosmetic procedures are not only opted by people who are facing some medical issues or any condition but also by people who want to achieve the desired appearance and enrich their looks.



The relatively lower cost is the first and most obvious benefit of having these procedures in India, without compromising the technology and proficiency. Also, in India cosmetic treatment procedures are exceptionally affordable and performed by world-class surgeons with the latest and superior technology. In addition to this, travel and accommodation are also remarkably cheaper in India, and cosmetic surgeons are certified by the MCI (Medical Council of India). Obtaining visa is also easy and hassle-free.



Hair transplant is a cosmetic procedure in which the hair follicles are extracted from the donor site (area of body with hair in abundance) and transplanted into the recipient site (area on scalp with hair loss). There are two significant types of hair transplant: Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT). A person will acquire incredibly better results from Hair transplant than prescribed or OTC (over-the-counter) medications or other remedies. This procedure is also considered quite effective for those experiencing hair fall or hair loss due to chemotherapy or androgenetic alopecia.



There is a common myth that only men undergo a hair transplant. But the fact is that both men and women experience hair loss, and regardless of age, gender, or any other reason, anyone over the age of 18 can undergo the procedure of hair transplant.



ALCS is one of the most prestigious and renowned Hair Transplant clinics located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.



Countless patients from India and around the world choose and visit ALCS Hair Transplant & Cosmetic Clinic in search of world-class cosmetic and plastic surgery treatments. They are also proud to have several Bollywood celebrities as our active clientele. ALCS is known far and wide for its high-quality and successful cosmetic procedures performed with the latest cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art infrastructure.



Book an appointment with the experts at ALCS India.

