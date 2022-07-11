Wonder Cement Celebrates the Strength of Every Woman Cricketer in Shabaash Mithu, Starring Taapsee Pannu

Business Wire India

Releasing on 15th July, Shabaash Mithu is a film based on the life chronicles of Padma Shri Awardee Mithali Raj, the Former ODI Captain of the National Women’s Cricket team, played in the film by Taapsee Pannu. It is an awe-inspiring story of the legendary Indian woman cricketer who scored the highest runs in international women’s cricket. From an aspiring young girl to a swift batter and adept captain of the team who led the team twice to the World Cup Final, this film by Srijit Mukherjee captures her journey of strength and resilience. And where there’s strength and triumph, there’s Wonder Cement.



Wonder Cement, one of the youngest and fastest-growing cement companies in India celebrating its 10th anniversary, takes a lot of pride in being associated with a movie that is a retelling of the Indian Women Cricket team’s glory. Cricket is the sport that brings the entire nation together, irrespective of their religion, race or gender. Wonder Cement has always shared a close bond with sports from organising consumer engagement programmes like “Saath7 Cricket Mahotsav” to managing a Wonder Cricket Academy at Udaipur training numerous sports enthusiasts. This upcoming entertainer aptly portrays cricket as an emotion, and this partnership with Shabaash Mithu will help it to convey its emotional approach “Jab Dil Mein Ho Jazbaat, Tabhi Hoti Hai Ek Perfect Shuruaat” to its consumers, trade partners and employees located in every part of the country.



“We believe that movie partnership is a powerful medium to create a lasting recall value for our brand, products, and services as it significantly influences the audience’s psychological, entertainment, and emotional values. And with regards to sports, Wonder Cement adheres to the glorious tenets of sport. We are in the highly competitive industry of cement production, but that has only spurred us on to breaking new ground and setting higher records,” says Vivek Patni, Director of Wonder Cement. He further adds, “It is a great honour to be associated with a story that depicts the legendary journey of Padma Shri Awardee Mithali Raj and her love for cricket, making it a game of emotions. It is in sync with our brand’s belief that emotions are the doorway to a perfect beginning. It also demonstrates our respect for the boundless strength and honour of woman-power and wondrous victories.”



Ajit Andhare, COO Viacom18 Studios – “Making a film, that too one which challenges the status quo, requires strength and resilience. I am happy that we found a strong partner in a brand like Wonder Cement for Shabaash Mithu. They have proven to be a dependable brand and association.”



The company aims to further cement their bond with cricket by associating with a film that celebrates the grit, guts, and glory of India’s greatest and most celebrated woman cricket player. In the movie, the Indian team will be shown wearing Wonder Cement jerseys and the brand will also be featured on the bat, boundary walls, and various stadium areas. The brand is looking out to gain maximum brand visibility through collaboration across the mediums. Also, it hopes that this film receives an overwhelming response from the audience.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...