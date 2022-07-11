Disruptive Branding App Brands.live Raises USD 1M Led by IndiaQuotient

Business Wire India

Ahmedabad-based startup, Brands.live, a platform that provides digital content for Indian businesses, has received $1M in funding led by IndiaQuotient. Indiabiz also participated in the funding round as angel investors.



Brands.live was founded in 2019 by Bhavesh Korat and Bhavesh Patel. The startup plans to use this funding to scale up its operations and develop more features for its platform.



“MSMEs’ success is critical to India’s inclusive growth. With rapid digitization, branding has become critical for businesses to remain relevant in a changing landscape. Branding is the most critical yet most ignored aspect among small businesses because of lack of time, knowledge, and resources. Brands.live is dedicated to simplifying branding for businesses by providing relevant content and technology,” said Bhavesh Korat.



Brands.live is an easy-to-use and versatile app that is made to meet the media marketing needs of every type of business with its direct, cost-effective, and tailored solutions. The app provides ready-made creatives in the form of videos & images specially customized for one’s business at affordable prices and currently in eight Indian regional languages. The platform is specially designed with a focus on small and medium businesses and startups.



“We are excited to back Bhavesh and the Brands.live team in their goal to enable any organisation around the world to create high quality content on-demand, and at scale. This one-stop solution will help remove the structural barriers that many small businesses face in creating their own brand identity,” stated Madhukar Sinha, founding General Partner at IndiaQuotient.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...