Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Disruptive Branding App Brands.live Raises USD 1M Led by IndiaQuotient

By Jul 11, 2022

Business Wire India

Ahmedabad-based startup, Brands.live, a platform that provides digital content for Indian businesses, has received $1M in funding led by IndiaQuotient. Indiabiz also participated in the funding round as angel investors.
 
Brands.live was founded in 2019 by Bhavesh Korat and Bhavesh Patel. The startup plans to use this funding to scale up its operations and develop more features for its platform.
 
MSMEs’ success is critical to India’s inclusive growth. With rapid digitization, branding has become critical for businesses to remain relevant in a changing landscape. Branding is the most critical yet most ignored aspect among small businesses because of lack of time, knowledge, and resources. Brands.live is dedicated to simplifying branding for businesses by providing relevant content and technology,” said Bhavesh Korat.
 
Brands.live is an easy-to-use and versatile app that is made to meet the media marketing needs of every type of business with its direct, cost-effective, and tailored solutions. The app provides ready-made creatives in the form of videos & images specially customized for ones business at affordable prices and currently in eight Indian regional languages. The platform is specially designed with a focus on small and medium businesses and startups.
 
“We are excited to back Bhavesh and the Brands.live team in their goal to enable any organisation around the world to create high quality content on-demand, and at scale. This one-stop solution will help remove the structural barriers that many small businesses face in creating their own brand identity,” stated Madhukar Sinha, founding General Partner at IndiaQuotient.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

microSD Express Doubles Speeds, New SD Express Speed Classes Introduced

dssenthil Oct 19, 2023
Uncategorized

MTN and Tecnotree Redefine Digital Customer Experience with Their Launch of Metamorphose on Tecnotree D-Stack

dssenthil Oct 19, 2023
Uncategorized

Hood: The Fastest Growing Anonymous Social Network in India, Launches a Powerful Anonymous AMA Series

dssenthil Oct 19, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

microSD Express Doubles Speeds, New SD Express Speed Classes Introduced

Uncategorized

MTN and Tecnotree Redefine Digital Customer Experience with Their Launch of Metamorphose on Tecnotree D-Stack

Uncategorized

Hood: The Fastest Growing Anonymous Social Network in India, Launches a Powerful Anonymous AMA Series

Uncategorized

LabVantage Recognized as Top Growth and Innovation Leader by Frost & Sullivan in First Annual Global Life Sciences LIMS Report and Radar

%d bloggers like this: