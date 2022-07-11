WA’s Largest Ever Business Delegation Ready for India Mission

Business Wire India

Deputy Premier and International Education Minister to lead State’s largest ever business delegation on an Invest and Trade WA mission to India

More than 110 business delegates participating across six sectors

Delegates will visit four cities over eight days from 12 to 19 July



Deputy Premier Roger Cook and International Education Minister David Templeman will lead the State’s largest ever business delegation on an Invest and Trade WA mission to India starting tomorrow.



The business delegation is made up of more than 110 representatives from the following sectors:



International education and skilled migration

Mining and mining equipment, technology and services (METS)

Energy

Innovation hubs and smart cities

Primary industries

Tourism, events and creative industries



Following an online Expression of Interest (EOI) process, the McGowan Government selected 73 organisations to join the business delegation.



Business delegates will participate in a range of activities including government and corporate meetings and site visits, industry briefings and industry roundtables, one-to-one business matching, and networking events with Indian government and industry representatives.



The mission will assist WA businesses to improve their Indian business and cultural literacy, expand their business connections into India, strengthen investment and trade opportunities across the six sectors, and leverage opportunities arising from the interim Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.



Business delegates are covering their own travel expenses, including airfares, visas, insurance, accommodation, transfers, tours and meals.



From 12 to 19 July, the delegation will travel to four cities over eight days – Delhi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.



With its youthful population, diversified economy and strong growth trajectory, India presents significant investment and trade opportunities for WA industry sectors.



The mission will focus on strengthening government and industry connections, unlocking opportunities for WA businesses in the Indian market, and promoting the State as a destination for tourists, students, talent, events, business and investment.



With a population of around 1.4 billion, India is the world’s second most populous country and its largest democracy.



India has the world’s sixth largest economy, with an estimated gross domestic product of over US $3 trillion.



In 2021, India was Western Australia’s seventh largest trading partner with total goods trade of A $4.6 billion.



Last year, Western Australia accounted for 17 percent of total trade in goods between Australia and India.



Operating as the ‘front door’ to Western Australia for overseas investors, Invest and Trade WA works to attract investment into the State and foster mutually beneficial trading relationships.



For further information, visit https://www.investandtrade.wa.gov.au



Comments attributed to Deputy Premier; State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook:



“The enthusiastic response from business to join the Invest and Trade WA mission reflects the potential growth opportunities India has to offer a range of WA industry sectors.”



“We know that deepening our understanding of the economic transformation that is currently underway in India is key to unlocking opportunities.”



“Following the successful India Connect event in October last year, the WA Government is committed more than ever to growing our strong relationship with India, and fostering even closer cultural and economic ties.”



Comments attributed to Culture and the Arts; International Education Minister David Templeman:



“India is Western Australia’s largest market for international students, accounting for 20 percent of enrolments in 2021.”



“It is estimated India’s tertiary-age population is the largest in the world, projected to peak at 126 million in 2026.”



“More than 30 international education and skilled migration representatives from WA will be a part of the delegation, exploring how we can attract more international students and skilled workers our State.”



“From the creative industries, Screenwest will join the mission to explore potential opportunities for WA to partner with the world’s largest film industry.”



