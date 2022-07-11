StreamKar: Get Ready to Experience Gaming and Live Streams

Business Wire IndiaReal talent is hard to find. But more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon of live streaming which has provided them with a platform to broadcast their skills and reach a larger audience. One such famous live streaming platform is StreamKar. This application has found millions of followers on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and it receives investments from the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited. This app caters to the global desi audience, thus providing live streaming opportunities that surpass geographical boundaries.

Understanding the craze behind gaming and live streaming

Now individuals, especially gamers, can undergo an immersive experience through these digital platforms. Players have forged careers as professional streamers. Many online users enjoy watching playthroughs of their favourite games, regardless of whether they would play the game themselves at some point. These popular gamers are household names in the gaming industry. Therefore, they have become popular influencers who divulge information on the newest games, characters, and the cutting-edge technology of video games. Streamers also explain hacks and suggest tactics on ways to clear a difficult level. It is a one-of-a-kind experience to explore unchartered territory in the game while having fun with fans.

Tune into games or be a part of oneself!

Watching prominent internet personalities play games and broadcast it is a form of entertainment on its own. A live streaming platform is not a place where content creators can operate in silos. On StreamKar, individuals can enter into entertaining battles with other streamers in real-time. In fact, live streaming serves as a foundation to strengthen the gaming community spread across the length and breadth of the world. Through interactive live streams, players can communicate with each other, form friendships, enhance their network, and discover new players to play with. Many gamers invite the audience to help them make in-game decisions as well. Since these video games cost a fortune, many streamers live vicariously by watching pro gamers play them. Through hours of unedited raw gaming footage, viewers tune into the streams, some to see the game and others to see their favourite players, their characters, and personalities.



Overlapping benefits of gaming and live streaming

While StreamKar expands the fan base of established gamers, it also provides novice gamers to carve out their niche. Live streaming is a 24/7 business. Players can monetise their online gaming sessions and stand to gain by endorsing various gaming products. Many content creators consider gaming as a profession and work towards gathering the best console and equipment that would make them a big hit among the masses.

Live streaming has metamorphosed into an iconic platform for the gaming industry. All a gamer is required to do is bring their A-game and live stream; their popularity, consistency, and skills will do the rest!

