Extramarks Takes Home the Best Learning Mobile App Award at Edtech X Indian Education Congress 2022

Business Wire India

Extramarks Education, a leading global provider of new-age digital learning solutions, was awarded the ‘Best learning Mobile App of the Year at the 12th Edtech X Indian Education Congress & Awards 2022, presented by Franchise India on 29th June, held at JW Marriot, Chandigarh.

The award recognizes the exceptional features of the flagship product of Extramarks – The Learning App, which covers the entire K-12, Higher Education and Test Prep segments. The award was received by Ms. Poonam Singh, Chief Business Officer, Extramarks Education, who was also a distinguished speaker in one of the panel discussions.

Backed by the trust of 10,000+ leading schools in India, Extramarks – The Learning App has rapidly grown a loyal learner base of 10 Million+ across the country and has become one of the most valued learning platforms for all learners, including K-12 students, JEE, NEET and other competitive exams aspirants. The Learning App has been featured amongst the top 75 apps that fall under the educational category in India.

The learning content of Extramarks is aligned with that of multiple National & State Boards for all subjects, including Science, Maths, English, Sanskrit, Social Science, Psychology, Biotechnology, Sociology, Computer Science, Economics & Information Practices, for all classes from K-12.

The App leverages the proven pedagogy of Learn-Practice-Test, which encourages students toward wholesome learning. It is designed to offer 360-degree coverage of every concept, building the chance for an immersive learning experience that ensures deeper comprehension and retention.

The App offers a vast repository of self-study-ready content, with an extensive multimedia library, interactive content and virtual labs. The multimedia content modules are customized for different segments using a game-based, thematic learning approach for junior learners and a hierarchical, layered, and adaptive approach for senior learners. The practice and test-based modules help reinforce concepts with the help of an extensive question library and customized personalized tests. Learners can also benefit from live classes, which are micro schedule based, with live doubt-solving sessions where they can get homework, tests and worksheet for daily practice. The App is inherently connected with Extramarks smart solutions in schools for a seamless learning experience where students can submit homework, attend classes & weekly tests and view school timetables simultaneously, allowing parents and teachers to track and evaluate the student’s performance.

Extramarks – The Learning App helps students learn-practice-study anywhere and at any time- ensuring a flexible and mobile learning environment. Hence, the App is the ideal self-study partner for students both at school and after school, as it has all the content as per the school syllabus.

Following the LPT pedagogy, the App offers a robust testing platform to evaluate and avail personalized insights and AI-backed reports. It is very similar to the regular classroom as there will be a schedule for week-on-week learning, homework submission and in-depth AI-based reports to improve performance.

With its flagship platform – The Learning App, Extramarks has undoubtedly started a new disruption in after-school learning with its loyal learner base of 10M+. Students can visit the Extramarks website or explore the App on Play Store / App Store to learn more and join millions of others on a quest for a lifelong journey.