Sia Partners Continues International Development With Its First Acquisition in Australia

Sia Partners enters the West Australian market with the acquisition of Churchill Consulting, the leading independent strategy and management consulting firm based in Perth (45 consultants, AUD15mm / €10m turnover).

Opening shop in Australia, starting with the energy and mining sectors

The war in Ukraine and tensions over energy and mining supplies will have lasting repercussions. This is prompting all Western economies to look for solutions within their own borders, which places Canada and Australia in a particularly strategic position.

Given the share of Energy activities in Sia Partners’ portfolio (26% of total revenue), even before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the group had made it a priority to strengthen its position in these geographical areas, with the first acquisition made in Alberta (Canada) in September 2021.

Present in the APAC region for 10 years (Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo), Sia Partners announces the acquisition of the Australian firm Churchill, the leading independent strategy and transformation consultancy firm in the Perth market, with 45 consultants, generating revenue of around 14 million Australian dollars (about 9.3 m€). Founded by David Prendiville and Todd Mairs in 2002, Churchill works primarily in the energy and mining sectors, and also for major public sector players in Western Australia. The four Churchill partners are taking over the management of the new Australian hub, created following the acquisition.

By integrating Churchill, Sia Partners affirms its ambition to strengthen its position in the Australian market which becomes its 19th market and Perth its 40th office.

“The Australian market represents a significant development opportunity for Sia Partners. With Churchill’s management team, we have defined an ambitious roadmap that aims to reach the threshold of 150 consultants by 2024, with the development of new offices in Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane, and the creation of a team dedicated to the Australian financial sector,” says Matthieu Courtecuisse, Founder and CEO of Sia Partners. “The Australian team will also host a global center of excellence in the mining sector.”

The integration is effective as of July 6, 2022.

ABOUT SIA PARTNERS

Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. With 2,400 consultants in 18 countries and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.

