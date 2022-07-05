Wolters Kluwer Continues Global Expansion; Opens Innovation Hub in Chennai, India

Business Wire IndiaWolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces the grand opening of its new office in Chennai, India. The ribbon-cutting ceremony has taken place with leaders from throughout the company in attendance.



Wolters Kluwer has enjoyed a strong presence in India since 2006 with offices in Chennai since 2010. With a rich culture and exceptional talent, Chennai is a key center of excellence for Wolters Kluwer. The company has close ties with the Chennai community that includes a partnership with Sevalaya, a non-governmental organization that serves the rural poor in the area.



Raju Vaidyanathan, Managing Director for Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions India, said, “As a premier destination for technology talent, not just in India but throughout the world, Wolters Kluwer is constantly looking for more impactful ways of creating an open environment for our employees to collaborate and innovate. The opening of our innovation lab will allow our world class engineers and developers to thrive and innovate as a team as never imagined before.”



The sustainably designed office adopts traditional office seating and contemporary collaboration spaces that enable the team to innovate and collaborate effectively. Nearly 400 Wolters Kluwer product development, product implementation, technical operations, law firm operations, and global business services departments hold leadership and operational positions in this office. These employees are key to the following business areas:



Wolters Kluwer Digital eXperience Group (DXG): drives innovation through its user experience and artificial intelligence centers of excellence, focus on customer-centric product development, and applying cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of expert solutions.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions: provides enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management, and legal analytics solutions that address the needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Wolters Kluwer Global Business Services (GBS): is responsible for improving the quality and performance of the internal technology infrastructure, while driving global financial and operational excellence programs.

Wolters Kluwer Health: provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that drive effective decision-making and outcomes across the continuum of healthcare.



The new location is 06th Floor, Neville Towers, Ramanujan IT City, Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), Taramani, Chennai – 600113



