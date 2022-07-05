WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ by Gartner in its 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing.



“Driving successful digital transformation continues to be the top priority for CFOs across industries. We believe that WNS is demonstrating a unique ability to help clients build digital-first finance functions which combine domain-centric F&A expertise with advanced analytics and AI-led platforms. We are delighted to be named a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing, and believe this recognition is a testament to our proven capability to help create digitally-driven, outperforming finance organizations globally,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



WNS’ F&A BPM suite of services include Quote-to-Sustain (order-to-cash), Source-to-Pay, Record-to-Report, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), and Risk, Compliance and Governance. With over two decades of experience in collaborating with global CFOs, WNS has the industry expertise, strategic analytics insights, digital transformation frameworks and processes, suite of intelligent technology platforms, and expansive delivery models to build future-ready finance functions. With a global F&A team of more than 11,000 employees, WNS partners with CFO offices across industries to co-create digitally enabled finance functions.



The Magic Quadrant™ identifies Leaders who execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. With WNS’ modular Finance offering, WNS offers an end-to-end transformational F&A service that positions our clients to be future-ready wherever they are in the maturity journey.



For access to the findings, please Click Here



Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing”, Sanjay Champaneri, Ashwani Gupta, 27 June 2022



Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

