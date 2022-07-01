Chinese Bridge “One-minute ‘Interesting’ Environmental Protection Story” Chinese Challenge Kicks off

Business Wire India

The “One-minute ‘Interesting’ Environmental Protection Story” Chinese Challenge, namely the four phase of the “One-minute Tour of China” series of challenges on the “Chinese Bridge Club” APP, opens for online registration on June 30, 2022.

Many things that seem to be ordinary in life might actually be important for environmental protection; the old things that seem to be useless might actually be useful for environmental protection if you use them in other ways. Protecting the “green home” is what all of us should do. It’s time to express in Chinese those whimsical ideas and bold innovations for old things! In addition, Chinese Bridge Club, together with Beijing Ditan Park, will adopt one ancient tree for any participant successfully taking part in the event to promote green and harmony and practice environmental protection with practical actions. This will make environmental protection more interesting and your efforts more meaningful! Come and compete for the charming “Chinese Language Star”!

When will start?

1. Time: From 12:00, June 30, 2022 to 12:00, September 29, 2022 (CST)

2. Submission Time: From 12:00, June 30, 2022 to 20:00, September 9, 2022 (CST)

3. Voting Period: From 12:00, September 12, 2022 to 20:00, September 26, 2022 (CST)

4. Expert selection period: September 22, 2022 – September 26, 2022 (CST)

5. Award-winning entries announcement: 12:00, September 29, 2022 (CST)

During the voting period, 5 votes per person a day

Who can participate?

We welcome Chinese language learners from across the globe to participate.

Participants shall be those non-Chinese people whose native language is not Chinese. There is no age limit. Minors must obtain the consent of their guardians.

What kind of videos can you submit?

Transformation of Old Things: Participants can transform the things that have been left unused for a long time, so as to make them useful again, then introduce them creatively in Chinese in Vlogs:

1. The video should be less than 60 seconds, within 100M in size, in MP4 format, with a resolution of 720*1280.

2. Do not add any third-party LOGO unrelated to the competition.

3. Candidates should show their Chinese proficiency and appear in person in the Vlogs.

4. Please do not add such elements as national flags, maps, prices, currencies, brands and trademarks in the Vlogs.

How to submit the work?

1. Download the “Chinese Bridge Club” APP:

https://www.han-sky.com/chinesebridge/dwonload/index.html

2. Click on the event poster on the home page of the APP or the “Videos” area at the bottom of the APP to enter the competition area, then click on “Competition registration” to fill in your information and upload your participating video.

3. If the video cannot be uploaded in the APP due to special circumstances, you can send the video and registration information to the E-mail: [email protected].

What are the rewards?

1. First Prize winner will be entitled as “Chinese Language Star” and granted the Chinese language and culture experience tour (including a round-trip air ticket, meals, accommodation and transport during the 3-day/2-night stay in Beijing) and an “Award Certificate”;

If affected by force majeure events such as the epidemic, the validity period of the reward redemption will be extended to 3 years from the date when the list of winners is announced.

2. Second Prize winners: A Youdao Dictionary translation pen and an “Award Certificate”;

3. Third Prize winners: An iFLYTEK recording pen and an “Award Certificate”;

4. Individual Award winners: One for “Most Accurate Pronunciation Award”, “Excellent Creativity Award” and “Best Content Award” respectively: A G-MARK wireless lavalier microphone and an “Award Certificate”;

5. One “Outstanding Team Spirit” Award winning team: One HONOR bluetooth headset for each team member and an “Award Certificate”;

6. One “Internet Pop Star” Award winner: One HONOR bluetooth headset and an “Award Certificate”;

7. Several “Excellent Organization” Award winners will be awarded the “Certificate of Honor for Excellent Organization”;

8. Several “Excellent Instructors” Award winners will be awarded the “Certificate of Honor for Excellent Instructor”.

9. Any participant will be issued with an electronic certificate.

If you have any problem with the entry submission, please contact and send relevant materials to：

Name: Esther Ding

E-mail: [email protected]

The organizer reserves the right of final interpretation.

