Asian Paints Bolsters Its Customer Centric Phygital Vision with Salesforce

Business Wire IndiaSalesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Asian Paints has selected Salesforce as a key technology partner supporting it in its move towards being a one-stop-shop for all home decor needs. Asian Paints will be deploying Salesforce Sales and Service cloud, Experience Cloud, Digital Engagement and CRM Analytics to expand its robust direct-to-consumer business, providing personalised and tailored experiences to delight customers and build loyalty.

Asian Paints is a company that has always been at the forefront of customer centric innovation – from being a product company to a services company; providing a wide range of home improvement solutions catering to the B2C audience in the home decor space. The implementation of Salesforce is geared towards providing a single source of truth and a unified customer view across all businesses including: Safe Painting Service, Beautiful Homes Service including Sleek Kitchens.



Sales and Service Cloud, with Digital Engagement, has enabled call center teams to improve helpline business efficiency and empowered teams to better up-sell and cross sell products across various LOB’s of Asian Paints Services. Additionally, the platform enables Asian Paints customers to have a unified & omnichannel experience. Both online and offline channels are now integrated to design more contextual and personalised phygital customer experience.



Comments on the News:



Deepak Bhosale – General Manager Systems, Asian Paints said, “Asian Paints has been a trusted household name amongst Indian homes for over 75 years. We look at customer experience through a multichannel lens and believe that an engaging phygital experience is the biggest differentiator we offer our customers in the highly competitive home decor market. Our Beautiful Homes offering (www.beautifulhomes.com) not only provides our customers inspiring designs for home interiors but also execution services which helps us deliver a dream home. Salesforce is a crucial partner for us in this journey as we create seamless, contextual and consistent experiences across the physical and digital channels.”



Arun Kumar, SVP & MD – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere, which is a huge driver of purchase decisions. Companies must quickly adapt and utilize emerging channels to provide their customers with more purchasing options and greater flexibility. We are thrilled to be a part of this journey with Asian Paints to deliver personalised engagement at scale.”



