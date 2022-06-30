Zippo Sparks a New Beginning in India with a Campaign That Burns Stereotypes and Celebrates Confidence

Business Wire India

Following its market re-entry last year, iconic windproof lighter brand Zippo goes live with its first landmark brand campaign in India. A digital film made by Ogilvy India is a statement about pursuing opportunity in life and showing resilience, and how one should not let anybody, or anything, dampen their inner fire.



Commenting on the launch, Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President, Zippo Global Marketing said, “I am very pleased to see our vision come to life with this brand film. We want to showcase the power within each of us, through the metaphor of burning away insecurities. Our philosophy as Zippo has always been that the consumer sees us as an extension of their personality, taste and style. Zippo has moved beyond the realm of being just a utility product to being a personal fashion accessory that can be passed down from one generation to another. The film beautifully captures our unique lighter design capabilities and the trademark ‘click’ sound the lighter makes when opened.”



The campaign depicts the journey of people who have been criticized for who they are, what they are, and how they have risen above it all. It celebrates their fiery courage and determination in the face of adversity. The thought-provoking and emotionally engaging film showcases instances from a new mother who the world thinks can’t handle a corporate job, to a young girl whose weight is a problem for everyone except herself. In this context, Zippo’s premium windproof lighter becomes the tool that allows them to vanquish preconceived notions and stereotypes, with characters who resolve to act on their dreams, aspirations and emerge as their authentic selves.



Research revealed that there is a unique way in which Indians see confidence. Confidence is not a state of being, it is not passive. In India, confidence is extremely active and is equated to readiness. Opportunities are few and far between and confidence is what fuels Indians to grab and make the most of every opportunity.



Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, further added, “Zippo is one of the most iconic brands in the world. It comes with great legacy and the opportunity to create this film was certainly exciting. Their first-ever campaign in India ignites a flame that inspires people to be their true selves, to be courageous, and live with confidence.”



The film has been conceived keeping in mind the Indian consumer’s aspirations and sentiments, the idea was to find a sliver which speaks directly to the Indian audience in the age group of 25–35 years.



It all comes together seamlessly as Arneeta Vasudeva, National Head, PR & Influence, Ogilvy India, puts it, “In this vignette film, we see people leaving everything that holds one back and getting ready to go out to follow their passion with no fear of failure or judgement. The film strongly portrays a message of telling the world no matter who you are, you should always live with confidence.”



Link to the campaign:



YouTube Master Film – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLYjKejgWRI



YouTube 15 seconder 1 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6Ib_PLC14E



YouTube 15 seconder 2 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHA1hgaOjMU

YouTube 15 seconder 3 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OUlYTBsxQg



YouTube 15 seconder 4 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cj0cAWMfqHY



YouTube 15 seconder 5 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9fzd0EtbhY



Facebook Master Film- https://fb.watch/dVcAFp_oT9/



Facebook 15 Seconder Edits –

https://fb.watch/dVcxSwEQgh/

https://fb.watch/dVcyDRMhbB/

https://fb.watch/dVcze6lBuQ/

https://fb.watch/dVczLG2uJ2/

https://fb.watch/dVcA4cFP73/



The film will be seen on Zippo’s social media platforms globally across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and across other e-commerce and digital platforms such as Tata Cliq Luxury, Amazon.in and Zippo.in.



Film Credits: Creative Agency – Ogilvy India and Production House – Colonial Films.



Creative Agency – Ogilvy

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer

Murtaza Said, Senior Creative Director

Londhen Thupten, Creative Director

Reynold Anthony, Creative Director

Soumya Mukhopadhyay, Creative Supervisor



Production House – Colonial Films

Guneet Rekhi, Producer

Ayush Arora, Director

