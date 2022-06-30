“Functional Art” by Braun and Virgil Abloh – Co-Created for the Brand’s 100 Years in 2021 – Features in the First Museum Exhibition Devoted to Abloh’s Work

Business Wire India

Braun, the design-centric German appliances brand, announces its sponsorship of the Brooklyn Museum’s presentation of Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” that opens to the public on July 1st, 2022, and closes January 29, 2023. The exhibition, originally organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, spans two decades of the artist’s multifaced career, including collaborations with artists such Takashi Murakami, Juergen Teller, and Arthur Jafa; material from his fashion label Off-White and items from Louis Vuitton, where he served as the first Black menswear artistic director; and unique pieces from brand collaborations including Braun.

To celebrate 100 years of ‘good design’ in 2021, Braun entered a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Abloh that saw him delve into the Braun archives to update and co-curate the 1965 ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit with Braun’s design team into a “functional art” piece. It is the first time that the public will see the “functional art” during the exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.

Ben Wilson, Director of Communications at Braun Design, said: “When designing and co-creating the reimagined Wandanlage hi fi audio wall unit with Virgil Abloh, our aim was to bring to life the ethos of ‘good design’ – design that is Simple, Useful and Built to last – to broader audiences beyond purist design lovers. We are delighted to be supporting sponsors of the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, and to share the “functional art” piece with all for the first time.”

More information about the collaboration can be found at www.Braun.com, and tickets for Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” are available here: https://my.brooklynmuseum.org/events/017eea48-4a99-d4a8-54e8-557e86eae162

About Braun

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, was founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of small domestic appliances that marry technical innovation, reliable quality and distinctive design. These range from electric shavers and beauty products to household appliances, watches and speakers. Braun products enjoy worldwide distribution. Please visit www.braun.com for the latest news and in-depth information about the Braun brand.

