Walton Global Makes Distributions of $137 Million to its Investors during Second Quarter 2022

Walton Global, a real estate investment and land asset management company with US $3.6 billion under management, announced distributions made to investors will total more than US $137 Million in the second quarter 2022 as a result of strong land sales in various assets across North America. A total of US $130 Million has already been distributed to investors with more than US $7 Million expected to be made at the end of June 2022.

“We have been managing our land sales pipeline diligently across all of our assets in both the U.S. and Canada,” said Kate Kaminski, chief operating officer at Walton Global. “This is the first large wave of investor distributions in 2022, but we have many other significant projects that are expected to close throughout the year.”

Walton has investors that span across 73 countries around the globe. The US $137 Million distribution is an aggregate amount made up of U.S. and Canadian assets within Walton’s investment structures.

U.S.-based investors received distributions of more than US $89 Million. These distributions primarily resulted from the sale of two large properties in Texas, Kimberlin Heights at 1,215 acres and Elm Creek at 1,061 acres, and the sale of 331 acres for a property called Piney Lake located in Colorado.

Canadian investors received distributions of nearly CAD $43 Million (approximately US $35 Million). This included distributions to investors in Roll-Up Corporation of CAD $35 Million and WIGI Restructured Bond Corporation of over CAD $7 Million.

Walton investors in Asia received distributions of more than US $12 Million from exits across several properties that were sold as a bulk sale or partial sale under a phased takedown structure tied to an option agreement. More than US $10 million of the total Asia investor distributions are from land parcels across Ontario and the remainder in the U.S. in states like Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Kaminski added, “Nothing is more gratifying to Walton than to make distributions to our investors and we are focused on making that happen. Some land assets take longer than others due to various circumstances, but we are working on creating robust exit activity this year and we are looking forward to sharing more with our investors in the months ahead.”

Walton Global is a privately owned, leading land asset management and global real estate investment company that concentrates on the research, acquisition, administration, planning, and development of land. With more than 43 years of experience, Walton has a proven track record of administering land investment projects within the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in North America. The company manages and administers US $3.6 billion in assets on behalf of its global investors located in 73 countries, builders and developers and industry partners. Walton has more than 97,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada with business lines ranging from exit-focused pre-development land investments, builder land financing and build-to-rent. For more information visit walton.com.

