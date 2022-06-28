NielsenIQ Accelerates Expansion of Global Retail Strategy with Addition of Retail Lab Leader, Dawn E. Norvell

Business Wire India

NielsenIQ has strengthened its leading global retail practice with the addition of Dawn E. Norvell as Global Head of the newly formed NielsenIQ Retail Lab. In her new role, Norvell will lead a progressive team created to better identify retail client needs, design solutions, and enable retailers to use NielsenIQ’s full suite of products to help drive their business. Norvell will build a sales and commercial management strategy designed to expand NielsenIQ’s retail analytics focus and enable growth within the business unit.

“The NielsenIQ Retail Lab is an important part of our global retail strategy & company success, and Dawn’s industry-leading knowledge and background in the global marketplace gives a rare viewpoint of the current retail climate,” said David Johnson, Global President of Retail at NielsenIQ. “Her extensive first-hand experience will enhance our broad range of go-to-market client offerings and add significant depth to our retail team. We are thrilled that NielsenIQ continues to attract the highest talent of innovative thinkers and visionary leaders.”

Norvell is a visionary business leader with a proven track record of success and extensive retail experience. Her expertise in consumer and manufacturer data analytics, bridging complex solutions to solve business problems and in profit and loss management and consumer-led business strategy will enable us to deliver strong, long-term business results.

“The move to NielsenIQ is an exciting one for me because the company’s reputation for excellent client service and its dedication to delivering expert analysis of consumer and market trends Is unmatched,” Dawn E. Norvell said. “I was also drawn to the company’s new Retail Lab, a true Innovative lab concept that allows the discovery of a retailer’s root issues, the ability to address these issues, and the opportunity to monetize the retailer’s strengths. I look forward to driving strong business results by leading and developing a diverse team of innovative thinkers and talented professionals in the NielsenIQ Retail Lab.”

Prior to joining NielsenIQ, Norvell spent more than 10 years at Walmart, where she served as both a senior merchant and a category marketer across food, consumables, and beauty. She has been recognized by various industry awards, including Walmart’s Merchandising Excellence Impact Award and Walmart’s Risk Thinking Award. In addition, Norvell has been featured as a key speaker in numerous industry events and was highlighted as a “Pretty Powerful” beauty industry executive in Essence Magazine’s “Black Women in Beauty: 15 Beauty Executives Who Are Changing the Industry.”

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ, a global information services company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement, through the most connected, complete, and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer. NielsenIQ is the source of confidence for the industries we serve and the pioneer defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement. Our data, connected insights, and predictive analytics optimize the performance of CPG and retail companies, bringing them closer to the communities they serve and helping to power their growth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in 90+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005238/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...