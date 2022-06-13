Sion Power’s Lithium Metal Battery Technology Assessed by Leading Independent Industry Expert

Business Wire India

Sion Power Corporation (Sion Power), a leader in next-generation rechargeable batteries, released the results of an independent technical assessment of its Licerion® lithium-metal rechargeable battery technology for electric vehicle applications. The evaluation, prepared by independent battery expert Dr. Y. Shirley Meng, provides the first public review of the company’s proprietary process of the vapor-deposited lithium (VDLi) anode and analysis of Sion Power’s cathode, electrolyte, and battery pack strategy.

“What Sion Power is making is unique among next-generation battery companies. Their vapor deposited lithium process for creating an ultra-thin layer of lithium provides a way to cut costs and speed advanced batteries to the market,” says Dr. Meng. She goes on to say, “With a strong patent portfolio and a pressure control strategy to eliminate lithium dendrite formation, Sion Power could be an important driver in helping accelerate US domestic production of lithium metal batteries.”

Dr. Y. Shirley Meng is an internationally recognized expert in rechargeable batteries and has reviewed many next-generation technologies. Dr. Meng is a Professor of Molecular Engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and serves as the Chief Scientist of the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science (ACCESS) Argonne National Laboratory. She also is the Principal Investigator of the Laboratory for Energy Storage and Conversion (LESC) research group.

About Sion Power

Sion Power advances the rechargeable battery industry with its Licerion® technology. Licerion® is an advanced approach to lithium-metal batteries containing twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery. At up to 500 Wh/kg, Licerion batteries are produced at scale in large-format cells. As a result, Licerion® batteries have the potential to significantly enhance the performance of commercial and consumer electric vehicles. Sion Power is headquartered and operates in the United States. Visit Sion Power on the web at www.sionpower.com.

