Hytera Introduces 5G XSecure Rugged Device PNC560 to Maximize Safety and Efficiency

Hytera officially launched its new 5G XSecure Rugged device – PNC560 on May 26th, 2022. This new device was engineered for users such as officers and operation staff to stay connected through reliable, secure, and efficient communication in any situation, improving efficiency and performance for users across multi-faceted industries such as public safety, logistics, and transportations.

Dual-SIM 5G Innovation

PNC560 comes with dual-SIM 5G/LTE, providing greater flexibility for smooth voice calls, ultra-clear video streaming and lightning-fast transfer of large files, anytime and anywhere.

Multi-layer Security Mechanism

The PNC560 employs a multi-layer security mechanism through secure boot, hardware tamper-proof* and software tamper-proof, safe box, and Smart MDM to provide comprehensive data protection. Furthermore, the PNC560 serves dual purposes for it enables isolation between business data and personal data, guaranteeing both business security and personal privacy.

Reliable When It Matters the Most

The PNC560 supports dedicated 3GPP MCS service QCIs and 40ms short MSP for eMBMS service. The device complies with the latest 3GPP Release features through the HyTalk MC product, ensuring first responders are given the highest priority available over commercial users.

The PNC560 has a dedicated PTT button to realize real-time communication and a 3-watt ultra-linear dual-speaker to deliver loud, clear audio. The AI-based noise cancellation, echo reduction, and wind noise cancellation help improve speech clarity.

The PNC560 is ultra-tough to cope with even the harshest work environments. Rated with IP68, the PNC560 is drop-resistant from 1.5 meters, and can be submerged under 1.2 meters of water for 60 minutes.

Features Enabling Users to Get the Job Done

Fitted with industry-leading scanner heads*, the PNC560 can capture 1-D or 2-D bar codes in milliseconds from near contact to 24 in./ 60 cm away. For public safety, transportation, first responders, and logistics users, the PNC560 is compatible with various third-party applications, such as Police Mobile App, Airport Management Systems, etc. It can be combined with other Hytera terminals to perform multiple tasks, ensuring safe and reliable communication in any scenario.

*Hardware Tamper-proof is an optional hardware feature; Scanning feature is only available in the PNC560 SCAN version.

