Style Challenge Accepted: Step & Repeat Returns to TikTok With Host Celebrity Stylist Zadrian Smith

Business Wire India

Calling all models—your virtual runway awaits! Step & Repeat, the first ever style and fashion competition launched on TikTok, returns for season two on June 7. Last year, Glamhive and Mary Kay Global Design Studio unveiled the fashion reality contest that reached millions of users worldwide. Now, the four-week style challenge is back and promises to be the fashion extravaganza we’ve all been waiting for.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005868/en/

Zadrian Smith, Celebrity Stylist (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Celebrity Stylist Zadrian Smith (clients include: Ariana DeBose, Naama Preis, Naomi Scott) hosts Step & Repeat with three judges and industry favorites: celebrity stylist Tara Swennen (clients include: Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey), celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez (clients include: Kristen Bell, Jessica Simpson), and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims (clients include: Victoria Beckham, Queen Latifah).

Each week, host Zadrian Smith will announce a theme-based challenge for TikTok users to showcase their creativity through wardrobe, makeup, and hair. The show’s celebrity judges will duet the best looks from around the world and cast their votes for winners in each category. Participants are asked to incorporate the show’s custom sound, “Step & Repeat,” and hashtags, #stepandrepeat, #glamhive, and #marykay to enter their video into the competition. For each challenge there will be three winners, hand-picked by the judges, who will receive a cash prize plus an hour one-on-one meeting with an industry mentor.

At the end of the four weeks, Step & Repeat will announce one overall winner for each category, crowning them the very best in wardrobe, makeup, and hair based on entries from all over the world. TikTok is the place for anyone with talent and a creative voice to share their gift on a global scale. Step & Repeat is the platform that gives you the opportunity to be seen and celebrated.

Zadrian Smith, Celebrity Stylist (Host)

“As my career has progressed as a Global Fashion Director and Journalist, I’ve wanted to prioritize working to create a more equitable fashion industry. It’s not always easy or comfortable work, but any opportunity that I can provide to help other people interested in the industry with a step up – that’s a conversation that I want to be a part of.”

Tara Swennen, Celebrity Stylist (Judge)

“There are so many people with incredible creative talent and Step & Repeat gives them a place to shine. I’m very excited to see the looks that people from all over the world will be debuting on our social media runway!”

Nicole Chavez, Celebrity Stylist (Judge)

“Season One of ‘Step & Repeat’ absolutely inspired me. I was excited every week to see what the contestants created and blown away by the range of talent. I can’t wait to see the results of our challenges in Season Two!”

Larry Sims, Celebrity Hairstylist (Judge)

“It takes courage, confidence, & creativity to show the world why you’re an amazing artist. I’m excited to see the contestants bring it!”

Stephanie Sprangers, Founder and CEO of Glamhive

“Our vision for ‘Step & Repeat’ was to create a fast-paced style competition that encompassed creativity, inclusivity, connections, and recognition, and Season One delivered in spades. Now, for the second time, the industry’s best are coming together to welcome and encourage style talent from around the world. We’re so excited to see what happens in Season Two.”

Step & Repeat Mentors:

Claire Sulmers, CEO & Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily

Adam Drawas, Owner, Walker Drawas PR

Quentin Thrash, Bespoke Designer & Celebrity Barber

Brian Underwood, Fashion Director, Women’s Health

Mandi Line, Costume Designer (The Bold Type, Pretty Little Liars, Shameless)

Pandora Amoratis, Style Director, US Daily Mail

Sheridan Ward, Celebrity Hairstylist

Shatora Adrell, Fashion Designer and Stylist

Carrie Colbert, Founding & General Partner, Curate Capital

Quinn Murphy, Celebrity Makeup Artist

Alexis Bennett, Editor, Vogue

Gilda Koral Flora, Founder, Koral Communications

Christian Wood, Celebrity Hairstylist

For more information, visit https://www.glamhive.com/tiktok

About Glamhive: Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous. The online styling experience offers anyone with a WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. For stylists, it is a seamless end-to-end platform to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005868/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...