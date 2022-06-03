Andersen Global Inducts Member Firms in Georgia

Business Wire India

Andersen Global continues to solidify its international presence as Andersen in Georgia (formerly Prime Tax LLC) debuts in the Central Asia region. Andersen Global also welcomes member firm MG Law, a Tbilisi-based law firm and collaborating firm since 2020. Together the two member firms will provide a full suite of integrated tax and legal services to clients in Georgia and abroad.

“Georgia’s tax landscape is growing more complex and our experienced team diligently works to provide quality, comprehensive services to our local and international clients,” said Zurab Nikvashvili, Andersen in Georgia Managing Partner. “By adopting the Andersen brand, our firm will be able to expand our capabilities and provide innovative solutions regardless of borders.”

Andersen in Georgia provides clients with a broad range of tax, accounting and business advisory services, including reporting and tax compliance, outsourced accounting, tax dispute resolution, tax advisory, international tax, transfer pricing, and M&A services. Consistently recognized by The Legal 500, MG Law is a full-service law firm that specializes in banking and finance, employment law, arbitration and litigation, real estate, tax and customs, corporate law, and cryptocurrency and blockchain. Both member firms serve local and international clients, including financial institutions, investment funds, government entities and public enterprises.

MG Law Managing Partner Archil Giorgadze added, “We believe the key to providing best-in-class client service is to ensure our professionals have diverse industry experience and multijurisdictional backgrounds. By becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, we are able to strengthen our team’s knowledge and experience by leveraging the resources of the global organization.”

“Andersen in Georgia and MG Law are renowned leaders in the tax and legal sectors, and their commitment to their clients signifies our aligned values as a cohesive global organization,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their addition as member firms demonstrates our dedication to provide our clients with comprehensive, seamless solutions globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005124/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...