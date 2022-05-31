Wipro Adopts RISE with SAP, Sharpens Focus on Cloud Adoption as Means of Transformation for Customers

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has selected RISE with SAP S/4HANA® private edition, as the next step to drive innovation across its business operations.



The selection of the RISE with SAP solution underscores Wipro’s commitment to digital transformation under the company’s ambitious growth agenda. The move will simplify Wipro’s processes and consolidate them into a unified platform. The platform’s scalability, stability and enhanced automation will enable streamlined operations and reduced total cost of ownership.



Further, as a global strategic SAP partner, Wipro will leverage its experience with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, while using its proprietary transformation framework, Wipro eSymphony, and its US$1 billion investment in Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to help its customers become more intelligent enterprises.



“We are continuing to invest in scalable internal systems that drive productivity, agility, and efficiency, both for our company and our clients,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Our decision to adopt RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud is the latest example of our focus on process simplification. This will also greatly enhance our expertise in SAP software implementations, allowing us to accelerate our clients’ transformation journeys substantially.”



“RISE with SAP is attracting companies of all sizes to help them transform their business while moving to the cloud,” added Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Wipro’s adoption of RISE with SAP combined with their over 25 years of SAP experience and their eSymphony transformation framework will further increase their ability to support customers on their unique transformation journey. We are looking forward to partnering with Wipro to ensure our joint customers’ continued growth powered by innovation.”



The go-to-market strategy shared between SAP and Wipro combines the best of both worlds for customers, as the combined offering guides global enterprises on the transformation through cloud adoption.



Wipro eSymphony integrates the discovery, assessment, design and orchestration of digital transformations within a single unified platform, helping clients accelerate innovation and tap into unrealized value from their investments. The platform combines a wide range of capabilities across design-thinking principles, industry-centric insights, business process intelligence and platform integrations with a cloud-first mindset. For SAP customers, Wipro eSymphony enables faster adoption of RISE with SAP – reducing total cost of ownership by up to 20% and helping them transform into an intelligent enterprise with SAP S/4HANA.

