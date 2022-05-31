Press Release India

Floraxis Media Group Announces Winners of the National Education Service Leadership Award, 2022

Floraxis Media Group organized the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 on May 31, 2022. National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 presented to 15 winners at National levels.

This award is held every year, to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of all education sectors, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment. Floraxis Media Group announced the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 – a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in all Education Services sector. The Business and Service industry works on the factor of trust and experience. The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

To celebrate for these individuals and organizations who are the best skilled, the best compassionate and have the best experience in all Education Services sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business.

National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 motive at organizations and individuals for their contributions to the education service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance.
 
A list of winners of the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022:
 

LNCT Group of CollegesBest Professional Education Group in Central India
DKTE Society’s Textile and Engineering InstituteOutstanding Institute in Digital Innovation, Technology and Best Practices 2022
JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)India’s Most Innovative Engineering and Technology University
Miles Education – Best Ed Tech Company for Finance & Accounting Programs in India
Dr. Sonali Basu Best Women Principal and Education Leader of the Year
Mr. Awanindra Singh GangwarBest School Principal Award – Central India
Prof. (Dr.) Nripendra Nath Bala – Best Education Leader of the India
Kids Wonderland PreschoolBest Pre-School in Karnataka
Yeshas AcademyBest Chartered Accountant (CA) & Company Secretary (CS) Coaching Institute in Karnataka
Little Millennium – Ashoknagar (Dr.Florence Helen Nalini)Best Pre-School in Chennai
 

The Directors of The Floraxis Media Group, Mr. Vishal Kumar and Mr. Nadeem Saifi, congratulated all the winners. National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis Media to all these inspiring individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

To improve and enhance the brand and to participate in the award, please click on the Floraxis Media Group website (http://www.floraxismedia.in). Find out about the Awards, Company and fill out the nomination form to participate

