Floraxis Media Group Announces Winners of the National Education Service Leadership Award, 2022

Business Wire India

Floraxis Media Group

organized the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 on May 31, 2022. National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 presented to 15 winners at National levels.

This award is held every year, to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of all education sectors, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment. Floraxis Media Group announced the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 – a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in all Education Services sector. The Business and Service industry works on the factor of trust and experience. The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

To celebrate for these individuals and organizations who are the best skilled, the best compassionate and have the best experience in all Education Services sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business.

National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022 motive at organizations and individuals for their contributions to the education service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance.



A list of winners of the National Education Services Leadership Award, 2022:

